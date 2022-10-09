Grand Junction Parks and Recreation is hosting the city’s first Water Lights at Night event on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Butterfly Pond at Las Colonias Park.

Admission is free. Attendees can purchase a lantern online for decorating prior to the event for $6, with lanterns available to pick up at the event. Lanterns will also be available to purchase at the event for $8.