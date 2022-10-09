Grand Junction Parks and Recreation is hosting the city’s first Water Lights at Night event on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Butterfly Pond at Las Colonias Park.
Admission is free. Attendees can purchase a lantern online for decorating prior to the event for $6, with lanterns available to pick up at the event. Lanterns will also be available to purchase at the event for $8.
The lanterns will be launched by the Butterfly Pond around 6:45 p.m., shortly after the expected sunset time.
“Water lanterns have been used in many different cultures for thousands of years and their meaning can be a very personal one,” said Parks and Rec Director Ken Sherbenou. “Grand Junction Parks and Recreation is hoping this event brings the community together for good food and the company of neighbors, friends, and family.”
Live music and a variety of food trucks will also greet attendees. Attendees are also welcome to pack a picnic and bring chairs and blankets.
n Red Fox Cellars at 695 36 Road in Palisade is teaming up with Acme Chop Shop for its third annual Motors and Mimosas Car Show and Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event benefits Kustom Built Cars Educational Workshop, a local nonprofit organization.
The show will include custom builds, vintage muscle cars, antique restorations and modern cars to showcase. It will also feature food trucks, live music from Gary Russell, a prize raffle, wine, hard ciders and wine cocktails.
In lieu of an entry fee, Acme Chop Shop is accepting donations at the gate.
n K-9 Car and Dog Wash at 216 North Ave. in Sherwood Plaza has installed a brand-new touch-free automatic car wash that’s open 24 hours a day.
The company also offers 24-hour self-serve bays for car washes, and its dog wash is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
n The Express Employment Professionals offices in Grand Junction and Montrose are hosting a Pay It Forward Hiring Drive to put as many unemployed people as possible to work this holiday season.
Express Employment Professionals pledges to make financial donations to Food Bank of the Rockies for each employee placed between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14. By joining this effort, employers can gain qualified workers while providing them with pay from Nov. 1-14 that they otherwise would not have received.
“Pay it Forward to us means working with local businesses to help find jobs for unemployed workers in our community so they can earn a paycheck and help support their families this season,” said Nina Anderson, CEO and owner of the Grand Junction and Montrose Express offices. “Our vision is to lock arms with businesses in Grand Junction and Montrose to bring hope to local families for the holidays.”
Express associates are screened and evaluated before being placed in short and long-term assignments in a variety of office, professional, skilled and light industrial positions.
Companies and individuals interested in participating in the hiring drive can call the Express offices at 970-242-4500.
n Bellco Credit Union is adding a second branch in the Grand Valley, with an upcoming location at 570 32 Road in Clifton.
The planned 3,000-square-foot branch will offer full and self-service banking options. Bellco currently has a branch at 2478 U.S. Highway 6&50 in Grand Junction.