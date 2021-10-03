Axeology, an ax- throwing business at 2487 Industrial Blvd., is hosting a fundraiser for She Has a Name from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 24.
She Has a Name is a Grand Junction-based organization that aims to end poverty-based child prostitution.
You can get three hours of ax-throwing and food for $60 for one person, $100 for two, and $250 for a team of six. Profits will go to She Has a Name, and merchandise for the organization will be available for purchase. Trophies will also be given out to winners.
For information, visit shehasaname.info or visit the She Has a Name Facebook page.
n New Way Refillery will soon have a brick-and-mortar location.
The plastic bottle refilling business, which opened with a mobile house call model earlier this summer, is opening at a new location at 936 North Ave., Unit 102, on the Colorado Mesa, University campus. The new location will open on Nov. 1.
Owned by Kate Bennett, New Way Refillery sells environmentally sustainable cosmetics and cleaning supplies, and offers to refill empty plastic containers such as shampoo bottles.
Through this, Bennett hopes to reduce plastic waste.
“I’ve always wanted to do my best to help the environment any way I can. It’s why I went vegetarian and it’s why I started this,” Bennett told The Daily Sentinel in July. “We’re in a climate crisis, look at our landfills; we can’t keep doing this. We need to be more sustainable.”
Until the opening, New Way will retain its home call service and presence at the Fruita farmers market, it said in a Facebook post announcing the move.
For information, visit newwayrefillery.com.
n Strive, 790 Wellington Ave., has hired Gina Archuleta as its human resources manager, it announced in a news release.
Archuleta was previously the human resources director at Family Health West.
For information on Strive, visit strivecolorado.org.
n Spectrum donated $10,000 to Mutual Aid Partners, it announced in a Sept. 16 news release.
The donation is part of Spectrum’s national community philanthropic program — Spectrum Employee Community Grants — which is part of a $1 million programming commitment through the end of the year.
The recipients of that money are nominated from employees throughout the U.S. and deliver, “critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety,” the release said.
“Born from an immediate need to support our community at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, our work has become a long-term commitment to nurturing sustainable projects that create positive change,” said Stephania Vasconez, executive director of Mutual Aid Partners, in the release.
“Addressing food insecurity was our number one priority; however, those needs quickly evolved to include health care advocacy.”
For information on Sprectrum’s programs, visit corporate.charter.com.
n
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.