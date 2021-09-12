Community Hospital, 2351 G Road, is breaking ground on a massive project on Wednesday.
The James Pulsipher Regional Cancer Center and medical office building will be a 130,000 square foot structure.
“This project is our hospital’s commitment to our partners to build a state-of-the-art regional cancer center and continue to develop our highly sought-after cancer treatment program with the best possible medical and radiation oncologists in the region,” Chris Thomas, president and CEO for Community Hospital, said in a news release. “It is the culmination of the commitment we made to our community and the oncology providers and staff who joined us eight years ago to start a new cancer program at Community Hospital.”
For more information, visit yourcommunityhospital.com
Grand Junction Harley-Davidson (GJHD), 2747 Crossroads Blvd., is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Sept. 25.
Beginning at 11 a.m., guests can win a $500 GJHD gift card, nab a limited supply of customer appreciation swag bags, enjoy a free barbecue lunch, sign a 25th Anniversary banner and enjoy a free demo ride.
There will also be a bike wash and live music from the band Haven Effect.
Then at 7 p.m., people can ride in to watch the classic Tim Allen film Wild Hogs.
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.