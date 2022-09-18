Game Day Sports Bar and Grill at 3210 Interstate-70 Business Loop in Clifton has reopened after being closed for much of this year to fix a maintenance issue.
General Manager Shawna Fitzgerald told The Daily Sentinel that, shortly after Game Day Sports Bar and Grill moved into the building in late 2021, a plumbing issue on Super Bowl Sunday forced the establishment to shut down for repairs.
In August, Game Day Sports Bar and Grill finally reopened its doors to the public. Game Day has stadium seating, six pool tables, 36 flat-screen televisions, dartboards, a full kitchen and the capability to stream all televised fights, such as UFC fights. The bar and grill also features a full-service menu, including brunch on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“We are family here at Game Day,” Fitzgerald said. “Our customers who are starting to slowly return. We are so blessed to have them, all of them! We are entirely grateful to them.”
n Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive gave a Ford Escape to a single mother of three named Jaci to conclude its annual Wheels to Prosper Giveaway.
Each year, Antonelli’s seeks nominations from the community to whom should receive a car based on that person’s need for a vehicle or if they deserve a new vehicle. Jaci was selected because her vehicle was recently rear-ended, and she’s been borrowing a car to get to work and to take her kids to school.
The Ford Escape has a new transmission and other parts and includes free oil changes for the next two years.
Bookcliff Auto Parts donated some components needed to have the Ford Escape running like new, and MBC Grand Broadcasting promoted and sponsored the giveaway.
n Grand Junction Realtor The Christi Reece Group announced the recipients of its most recent Circle Fund.
Colorado Discover Ability received $18,000, Colorado West Land Trust received $7,500 and Roice-Hurst Humane Society received $7,500. Child and Migrant Services, the Eureka! McConnell Science Museum, the Gateway-Unaweep Fire Protection District, the Grand Mesa Nordic Council, the Mesa County 4-H Foundation, the Palisade High School Choir and the Grand Valley Resettlement Program all received $1,000 each.
The Circle Fund is the charitable giving arm of the Realtor group. The group donates 2% of its earnings each quarter to local nonprofit organizations, with nominations provided by the community on the group’s Facebook and Instagram pages and real estate clients voting on those nominations.
“We changed things up a little bit this round by combining two quarters worth of the Circle Fund to present at our big client Backyard Bash on September 10th,” said Christi Reece. “The Bash was a way to thank our clients for putting their trust in us and enabling us to make these contributions to our community. It was so great to award $40,000 to 10 different and very deserving organizations!”
Since its inception in 2019, the Christi Reece Group’s Circle Fund has donated $248,500 to local nonprofit organizations.