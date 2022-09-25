The Grand Junction Lions Club presented a $5,650 check to Orchard Mesa Middle School to go toward classroom libraries and a $4,000 check to Orchard Avenue Elementary School’s Neurodiversity Cottage for a BEAM virtual indoor interactive projection system.
Last week’s event at Warehouse 25sixtyfive was the final round of check presentations as part of the 2022 Grand Junction Lions’ grant recipient season. The funds were raised at the 93rd Annual Raffle and Carnival this past February.
Through its Community Betterment Committee (CBC), the Grand Junction Lions Club has donated $124,000 to 13 organizations in 2022.
The application process for the next wave of CBC grants is underway, as the Grand Junction Lions Club welcomes nonprofit organizations to apply before the deadline at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, Applications are available at gjlions.org by clicking on the “Grant” link and downloading the application PDF file. Applications for grants — which are for capital projects only — must be turned in at Brown’s Shoe Fit at 425 Main St.
n Teams from local businesses, law enforcement agencies, public safety offices and nonprofit organizations will participate in a tug-of-war challenge and cornhole tournament at the second-annual Airplane Tow ‘N’ Throw starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Teams of 18 people will attempt to pull a 100-ton Boeing 757 20 feet in a head-to-head double-elimination challenge, with scores determined by time per attempt.
A cornhole tournament will also follow the tug-of-war competition, with the first- and second-place finishers earning a cash prize.
Each team paid a $750 fee to participate, with the fees benefiting United Way of Mesa County and the 43 nonprofit agency programs it supports, as well as the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission.
Registration to participate is open until Monday at towandthrowgj.com or by calling United Way of Mesa County, 970-243-5364. Attendance is free for the public, with spectators welcome from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daddy O’s Grill and Chill will serve food and High Country Beverage will be serving drinks through its beer garden.
n Rocky Mountain PBS KIDS (RMPBS KIDS) is hosting the Rocky Mountain PBS KIDS Fest on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Long Family Memorial Park, with festivities beginning at 11 a.m.
More than 25 community partners will deliver a day of fun activities such as engineering projects, balloon races, bounce houses, face paintings by local artists, storytelling circles, self-defense classes, education about electrical safety and a musical sound station.
For parents and caregivers, partners will treat families to local dishes, provide new school backpacks, host a puppy adoption event and provide education about child ID fingerprinting.
“Thanks to more than a decade of incredible support from donors, nonprofits, government organizations and businesses across Mesa County, RMPBS KIDS Fest continues to be an event families and children look forward to each year,” said Rocky Mountain Public Media Western Colorado Regional Director Alex Forsett.