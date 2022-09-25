The Grand Junction Lions Club presented a $5,650 check to Orchard Mesa Middle School to go toward classroom libraries and a $4,000 check to Orchard Avenue Elementary School’s Neurodiversity Cottage for a BEAM virtual indoor interactive projection system.

Last week’s event at Warehouse 25sixtyfive was the final round of check presentations as part of the 2022 Grand Junction Lions’ grant recipient season. The funds were raised at the 93rd Annual Raffle and Carnival this past February.