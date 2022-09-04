Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive, in partnership with MBC Grand Broadcasting, is giving away a car to a deserving resident of the Grand Valley who needs a vehicle to move forward in his or her time of need.
In 150 words or fewer, explain why a particular person deserves or needs a vehicle. Antonelli’s seeks an individual with “a giving heart who will use this vehicle to better other people’s lives.”
The 2005 Ford Escape, which comes with free oil changes for two years, will be presented to the winner on Friday, Sept. 16, in a public ceremony at noon at Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive at 365 Bonny St. Bookcliff Auto Parts assisted in repairing the car ahead of the giveaway.
n Rooted Valley Hair Co. opened its doors to downtown Grand Junction this spring at 646 Main St., offering services such as precision hair cutting, expert hair coloring, hair extensions, Halo extensions, facial waxing and full-body massages. Rooted Valley also sells plants and jewelry.
“We offer top-of-the-line services in a comfortable, modern salon with a local vibe,” said owner and stylist Taylor McKay. “We pride ourselves in continuing education to provide the most up-to-date services for customers.”
n Lori Rienstra, a local end-of-life doula — a person who provides non-medical, holistic support and comfort to people preparing for or experiencing the end of their life — has founded Alpenglow End-of-Life Resource and Support, LLC.
Alpenglow aims to support people and their loved ones near the end of one’s life by utilizing a menu of services that includes but isn’t limited to pet and music therapy, advance care planning, legacy creation to document life themes, vigil planning and grief processing, all offered at clients’ request.
n The Western Colorado Writers’ Forum (WCWF) is presenting the Fourth Annual Slamming Bricks Poetry Slam Competition from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Charlie Dwellington’s.
Slamming Bricks is an intersectional poetry slam competition featuring poets from the Western Slope, the Front Range, Utah, Arizona and Oregon.
The slam is occurring during the Colorado West Pride Festival and will pay homage to the 1969 Stonewall Riots and the Gay Liberation Movement.
The event will be free to the public. Slamming Bricks is made possible by grant funding from the Western Colorado Community Foundation, Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture, and Action is Safer, in addition to sponsorships from Identity Insights Counseling, Lithic Press, Mutual Aid Partners, Bank of America Organizing and Advocacy, First Congregational United Church of Christ, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Loving Beyond Understanding and other private donors.