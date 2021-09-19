The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is hosting a career fair in Grand Junction later in September.
The event will be at the CDOT Maintenance Facility, 2328 G Rd., on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Temporary/seasonal and full-time positions for hire include:
- CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) Highway Maintenance Employee and Temporary Winter Employee.
- Requires a CDL A or B and two years of experience in labor and/or equipment operation.
- Temporary Highway Maintenance Trainees (CDOT assists with CDL attainment once hired).
- Must be at least 18 and requires a valid regular driver's license.
- Some experience in labor and/or equipment operation preferred, not required.
- Temporary/Permanent Equipment Mechanics (CDL preferred, not required).
“At each career fair, candidates can complete an application for both permanent and temporary positions, and possibly be interviewed and receive a conditional employment offer for a temporary position,” CDOT Human Resources Director Kristi Graham-Gitkind said in a news release. “I encourage people to apply if they’re interested in a transportation career that provides steady pay, good benefits, and a high-level of job satisfaction from providing impactful, meaningful work that serves the traveling public.”
Masks are required to participate. Positions are available not only in the towns and cities listed but also in the greater geographic area, the release said.
There are two other career fairs on the Western Slope, too.
One is in Gypsum at 10519 U.S. Highway 6 on Thursday, Sept. 23 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. The other is in Glenwood Springs at 202 Centennial St. on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Both career fairs are at CDOT maintenance facilities.
If you can’t attend the career fairs, you can view the job positings at codot.gov/topcontent/employment/cdot-job-openings.html.
For more information, visit codot.gov.
High Country Beverage, a beer distributor at 2530 High Country Ct., is now the official sponsor for Western Colorado University’s athletic program, it announced in a news release this week.
The multi-year takes effect this fall.
"We are excited to partner with the Western athletic program. High Country Beverage believes this is a great fit for the University and the Western Slope community,” Bryce Kopperud, Vice President & General Manager of High Country Beverage, said in the news release.”There is a rich tradition within this athletic program that we are proud to be a part of. We both agree that there are intangible aspects of this agreement that will be mutually beneficial as we move forward.”
For more information on High Country Beverage, visit highcountrybeverage.com.
Shannon Kinslow, a Farmers Insurance agent, is opening a new office at 3092 I-70 Business Loop.
“As a Farmers Insurance agent, it’s a privilege to be able to offer customers and the community first-rate customer service, industry-leading insurance products and competitive rates,” Kinslow said in a news release.
The Shannon Kinslow Agency is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. You can call the office at 970-256-7444, or visit agents.farmers.com/skinslow.
Bananas Fun Park, 2469 Riverside Pkwy., is hosting a School’s Out Special on Monday and Tuesday.
From 11 a.m. - 3 p.m and 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. each day, guests can enjoy two sessions of 12 Buck Tuesday with unlimited bumper boats, laser tag, mini golf, and inflatable playland. You can add karts for $5.
For more information, call (970) 241-7529 or visit bananasfunpark.com.
The Pro Bono Project of Mesa County is hosting its 11th Annual Law Law Palooza event hosted by Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., on Thursday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
All proceeds during this time period will benefit the Pro Bono Project, a nonprofit that provides low-income people and crime victims with legal services. There will be live music from Still House String Band and a silent auction.
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.