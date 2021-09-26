The Western Colorado Economic Summit is back this Thursday.
Organized by the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, the summit features a slew of breakout sessions on economic topics, issues and trends in western Colorado. It’s scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Grand Junction Convention Center.
Colorado Mesa University President John Marshall will deliver a keynote address, and state demographer Elizabeth Garner will present her forecast on demographic and economic trends.
Breakout session topics include: a workshop on Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy, a dive into the Housing Needs Assessment, marijuana sales in the city and water sustainability.
Registration is still open. To reserve your spot and to view the full docket, visit westcoeconomicsummit.com.
n The 40th Annual Parade of Homes is right around the corner.
On the weekend of Oct. 8 and the weekend of Oct. 15, people will have the opportunity for a self-guided tour of the show’s homes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The Parade of Homes is presented by the Housing and Building Association of Western Colorado and Fairway Mortgage Downtown Grand Junction, 601 Main St.
Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at any Safeway in Grand Junction, or online at gjparade.com.
n The Veterans Affairs Western Colorado Health Care System and Western Region OneSource, 482 28 Road, are co-sponsoring the annual Mental Health Summit on Tuesday.
The summit’s goal is to increase collaboration with community partners and ensure that all local veterans are receiving effective and efficient recovery-oriented care, a news release said. The summit will be held virtually with an in-person watch party.
Discussion topics include suicide prevention, moral injury, peer support, military sexual trauma, telehealth, race-based stress and trauma, and serious mental illness.
To register for the webinar, visit https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/k2/j.php?MTID=tef630d65f335082a9a07c2a996a04393.
n HopeWest, 3090 North 12th St., Unit B, was listed among the best places to work by the trade publication Modern Healthcare.
HopeWest ranked No. 17 among providers and insurers and No. 4 in the family-friendliest category, according to a news release.
This the fourth time HopeWest has participated and placed, the release said.
“We know (that) to care for others, we must first care for our staff,” said Christy Whitney, president and CEO of HopeWest, in the news release. “With the past year being especially challenging for the health care industry, I’m glad that everything Hope-West did as an organization to support our employees is recognized with an award like Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work.”
For information, visit hopewestco.org.
n Bananas Fun Park, 2469 Riverside Parkway, is hosting a School’s Out Special on Monday and Tuesday.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m and 4 to 8 p.m. each day, guests can enjoy two sessions of 12 Buck Tuesday with unlimited bumper boats, laser tag, mini golf and inflatable playland. You can add karts for $5.
For information, call 970- 241-7529 or visit bananasfunpark.com.
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.