Bray Real Estate, 1015 N. Seventh St., is celebrating its 75th birthday with a community event on Sept. 9.
In conjunction with the final Market on Main of the year, Bray will host live music and drinks on the corner of Main Street and Seventh Street next to Blue Moon Bar & Grille from 5 p.m. — 9 p.m. All beer proceeds will go towards the Bray Cares Foundation and Grand Junction Rotary Club.
Bray was founded in 1946 and has been a marquee real estate provider for the Grand Valley since.
“We pride ourselves in being the source of real time real estate information and supporting the communities and charities where we live through our time, talent, and treasure,” CEO Robert Bray said in a news release. “We are humbled and most thankful for the support of the community over the years.”
Speaking of Bray, the Bray Cares Foundation announced that 2021 grant funding is now available.
Organizations working to address housing needs and issues in Mesa County can apply for grant funding through Oct. 15 by 5 p.m.
Specifically, the grant funding will target projects aimed at: providing emergency shelter and rent assistance; offer affordable housing and housing for those with special needs; and projects that help older adults and veterans stay in their homes.
Grant awards range from $500 — $5,000. Eligible organizations must be a 501 ©(3), or another qualified tax-exempt, charitable entity.
For more information, visit wc-cf.org/nonprofits/grantmaking and select the Bray Cares dropdown menu.
Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive, 365 Bonny St., and MBC Grand Broadcasting, 1360 E Sherwood Dr., are giving away a 2005 Chevrolet Classic that comes with free oil changes for two years to someone in need.
The giveaway stems from a partnership between Antonelli’s, and 92.3 The Moose and Magic 93.1. The nomination window will end at midnight tonight. The giveaway will be celebrated on Sept. 17 at noon at Antonelli’s.
NAPA Auto Parts, 1227 Pitkin Ave., and West Side Customs, 359 Bonny St., helped prepare the vehicle.
The Western Colorado Writer’s Forum (WCWF) is hosting the third annual Slamming Bricks: A Poetry Riot on First Street on Sept. 11 at Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St.
Eight poets from around the U.S. will compete in an intersectional slam poetry competition. The themes will focus on liberation and resistance in honor of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, a central part of the LGBTQ+ rights movement in the U.S. Poets will be judged by a panel of community organizers, publishing editors and Denver authors.
The event runs from 6:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m., and will also be live streamed on YouTube.
This year, WCWF is also publishing Slamming Bricks Anthology, an 80-plus page poetry anthology that features over nineteen U.S. poets.
For more information, visit westerncoloradowriters.org.
Dalby, Wendland & Co. P.C. (DWC), at 464 Main St., is adding wealth management services, DWC announced in a news release.
DWC Wealth Advisors will provide comprehensive services that will help integrate tax, wealth, retirement, and estate planning services for clients.
Kevin L. Price, LUTCH, PPC, CPFA and Jason Stanfield, ChFC, will help clients with their wealth planning. Each carries over 20 years of experience.
For more information, visit DWCWealthAdvisors.com.
The board of directors of Child and Migrant Services (CMS), 721 Peach Ave. in Palisade, has named Nelly Garcia-Olmos as the CMS Executive Director.
Garcia-Olmos, a Mexico native, moved to the U.S. in 2000 and graduated from Grand Junction High School and Mesa State College. She has worked for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition and School District 51’s Migrant Education Program.
“She has a passion for social justice and for improving the lives of immigrants in our community,” a news release said.
Strategic By Nature and Third Sector Innovations are inviting nonprofit boards of directors members to join a Board Member Boot Camp on Sept. 15 from 4:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. at the Grand Junction Housing Authority, at 8 Foresight Circle.
Scott Aker of the Housing Authority and Stacy Beaugh of Strategic By Nature will train board members on topics such as, but not limited to:
new member orientation
nonprofit budgets and financial statements
officer positions, leadership planning, and committee work
board member makeup, retention, and recognition
Registration costs $40 for the first representative of an organization and $25 for each additional member.
For more information, visit thirdsectoronline.com or call (970) 314-3970.
