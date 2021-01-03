Customers of Grand Valley Power, 845 22 Road, now have more time to get relief for their accounts.
The company’s board of directors approved extending its bill relief fund through March 31, according to a news release.
Members who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are in a financially difficult situation can apply for a one-time $100 credit that will be applied directly to their accounts.
“Our Board of Directors recognize the need to continue this support into 2021. We’ve allocated $100,000 to help our members who are struggling financially and have issued almost half of these funds to date,” said Christmas Wharton, Grand Valley Power spokesperson, in the release. “As a locally-owned cooperative, right now our greatest concern is our membership and the hardships they have faced from the coronavirus pandemic.”
Customers must demonstrate financial hardship to be eligible.
They can go to gvp.org/HometownRelief to apply online, by mail, phone or drop box.
Funds will be awarded after a review process.
The program will continue until the approved amount has been exhausted, the release said.
n A Montrose outdoors company has hired a new director of sales.
Colorado Yurt Co. 28 W. South Fourth St., announced that Garrett Walker would assume the role.
Previously, Walker was the chief executive officer of the Teilhaber Manufacturing Corp. in Broomfield. He has also worked for OtterBox.
“Garrett is an incredible addition to our team,” said John Gibson, owner and chief executive officer of Colorado Yurt Co., in the release.
“He will lead us into a new era as we position ourselves to meet the growing demand for quality, innovative outdoor structures for customers around the globe.”
n Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, Unit C, is committed to supporting the local community throughout January.
Every Sunday, profits will go to local charities and foundations.
Monumental will donate proceeds from today to SCL Health St. Mary’s Medical Center.
On Jan. 10, Community Hospital will be the beneficiary. Riverside Educational Center will receive profits from Jan. 17.
Then, Junior Service League of Grand Junction will receive the donations from Jan. 24, and the month will end with Harmony Animal Sanctuary receiving the donations on Jan. 31.
n Speaking of SCL Health St. Mary’s Medical, 2635 N. Seventh St., has cause to celebrate.
The hospital has received an “A” grade from Leapfrog Group, a health-care watchdog group, for the seventh consecutive year.
To give the top grade, Leapfrog assesses an organization on 28 measures as self-reported by the hospital.
St. Mary’s announced the grade in a news release and said it was one of 896 hospitals throughout the U.S. to receive an “A.”
“Leapfrog is a way for consumers and employers to gain third-party reporting to evaluate their health care options, and we couldn’t be more proud of this accomplishment,”said St. Mary’s President Bryan Johnson in the news release. “This recognition honors the importance of this dedicated work and we congratulate our boards, clinicians, administrators, and associates for demonstrating that they make the well-being of our patients our top priority.”