STRiVE, a nonprofit at 790 Wellington Ave. that serves adults and children with disabilities, announced Lindsay Powers as its new human resources director.
The nonprofit, formerly known as Mesa Developmental Services, made the announcement in a news release.
Powers was previously the Director of Operations at Monument Health, at 744 Horizon Court, No. 260. A Montana native, Powers moved to the Grand Valley in 2011. She holds a bachelor of ccience in human resource management from Colorado State University.
“I come from a family of public service, I learned what it meant to support others,” Powers said in the news release. “To be charged with taking care of the STRiVE employees is a job I take very seriously, humbly and with vigor. I am honored to be a part of people supporting people.”
For more information about STRiVE, call (970) 243-3702 or visit strivecolorado.org.
n Zoup!, at 644 North Ave., is under a new but familiar owner. Lacie Fitzpatrick bought the location from her mother, Joya Piland.
The purchase was announced in a Monday post on the Zoup! website. Fitzpatrick’s parents opened the franchise about 10 years ago, the post said.
“I had some hesitations,” Fitzpatrick was quoted saying. “We considered selling outside, but that made me sad thinking of the eight years of heart we put into this business. It would be nice to put the responsibilities away and leave work at work, but I love working for myself and building my own future.”
Fitzpatrick holds a psychology degree, and is married with one child and another on the way.
She hopes to continue the family tradition at the restaurant.
“I definitely want my kids to work in the restaurant. It’s a great place to learn good work ethic and how to work with a team, but I don’t want to pressure them to take on the business,” Fitzpatrick said.
n The Family Health West Foundation, at 228 N Cherry St. in Fruita, announced that Alyssa Needham is joining its board of directors.
Needham, a Realtor with Metro Brokers, has a track record of community involvement, including helping out with the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Mesa University and Young Professionals Network, among others.
“Family Health West has held a special place in my heart from very early on,” Needham said in a news release. “ Family Health West has always felt like family – from their culture, to the way they operate, to the way they make their patients feel valued. I’m excited to have the opportunity to give back to this organization that has done so much for our community.”
