United Way of Mesa County, 422 White Ave No. 337, is putting trainers through hell and back for a good cause.
The charity partnered with three local gyms in February for Torture Your Trainer. Each of the gyms had jars accompanied by a trainer’s photo. For every dollar donated into their jar, that trainer would have to do one burpee — a full-body exercise consisting of squats and planks. Crossroads Fitness’ fundraiser brought in $1,152, according to a United Way news release. One trainer was forced to do to 591 burpees.
Fruita Health Club, 743 U.S. 6, finished its fundraiser on Feb. 28.
“I loved the idea of it, It’s a great way to support a good cause and create camaraderie within our community,” said Brooke Ray, owner of Fruita Health Club.
Mesa Fitness, with one location in Grand Junction and another in Clifton, will host its fundraiser in April.
For more information on United Way of Mesa County, visit unitedwaymesacounty.org.
Delta County Memorial Hospital, now doing business as Delta Health at 1501 E. 3rd St., has a new sculpture in its lobby to celebrate its nurses.
Healer’s Touch is a stone sculpture that was hand carved by artists of the Shona tribe from Zimbabwe, according to a news release. It was created for members of the Daisy Foundation, an advocacy organization that honors nurses.
Josh Patterson of Altitude Outdoor Adventures, 21161 Baron Lake Dr. in Cedaredge, donated the money to fund the sculpture.
“We are so proud of our team of healthcare workers who work hard every single day to inspire hope by providing remarkable care in a healing environment,” Jody Roeber, senior vice president and chief clinical officer for Delta Health, said in the news release. “This sculpture is our way of lifting them up and providing them that same inspiration and hope that they provide our patients and community members with.”
The Housing and Building Association of Western Colorado, 569 S. Westgate Drive, has announced the dates for the 2021 Home and Garden Expo.
The event, itself a spiritual successor to the Home Improvement and Remodeling Expo, will take place from May 1-2 at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. 50. The expo showcases indoor and outdoor home and garden exhibits, and will feature food trucks.
The HBA is looking for exhibitors and sponsors. For more information, email office@hbawesternco.com
