The community now has a way to support a local Scout troop and knock out some holiday shopping.
Boy Scout Troop 318 is selling Christmas trees behind American Furniture Warehouse, at 2570 American Way. The troop will be there Monday-Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon-6 p.m.
All of the proceeds help the troop operate by covering dues, merit badges and supplies among other things.
The trees range in size from 5 feet to 11-feet tall. If you’re particular about your tree, you can choose from Balsam Fir, Douglas Fir, Frasier Fir and Black Hill Spruce.
Xcel Energy has a new face for its area manager and community relations position. Brad McCloud, who spent nearly 10 years with EIS Solutions, Inc., a public relations firm that handles government affairs among other areas, began the new gig in November.
Colorado Liquid Arts has received a marketing grant from the Colorado Tourism Office for a virtual passport program. The organization, consisting of Colorado Brewers Guild, The Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology, the Colorado Distillers Guild and the Colorado Cider Guild, is creating a program where people can redeem codes for tastings at various breweries, wineries, distilleries, and cideries throughout Colorado.
Local accounting firm Dalby, Wendland & Company, PC, has received a prestigious honor yet again. DWC, at 464 Main St., was named one of the top 200 private companies in the state by ColoradoBiz, a monthly business magazine. It is ranked No. 54 this year — up 36 spots from 2019. This is the seventh time the company has made the list. Companies must be based in Colorado and are ranked by gross revenues.
Anna Stout, executive director of the Roice-Hurst Humane Society, was awarded her Certified Welfare Administrator certification through The Association of Animal Welfare Advancement. The certification comes from one of the top animal welfare organizations, and Stout is just one of 207 people worldwide to receive the certification, according to a news release from Roice-Hurst, at 362 28 Road. The certification program is meant to distinguish executives and managers from their peers and reward them for dedication to the field.
