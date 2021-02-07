Harmony Animals Matchmaker and Sanctuary, a non-profit shelter at 2527 W. Pinyon Ave., is opening a pop up thrift store for fundraising.
The shelter takes in small animals, mainly dogs, from higher capacity shelters and those on euthanasia lists. Founded in 2018, Harmony Animals is operating out of Director Danielle Dyer’s dog daycare and groomer Bark’s Play and Stay.
Dyer wants to move to a larger operating space, so the nonprofit has been lent a spot at an old food bank at 562 W. Crete Circle No. 102 for the thrift store. Harmony Animals needs to raise $250,000 by June 1 to facilitate the move. They’ve raised $7,000 so far, Dyer said.
“You can get T-shirts, facemasks, and just about anything you need,” she said. “We’re taking all kinds of donations, which are tax deductible. We’re also looking for volunteers.”
The thrift store is open Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. but donations are accepted all week, Dyer said. For more information, you can call Harmony Animals at 970-783-1919 or email the shelter at info@harmonyanimals.com
n The employment agency Express Employment Professionals has announced the promotion of Sara Ogdon to operations manager of its Grand Junction office at 725 Pitkin Ave.
Her new role will include setting goals and prioritizing activities for the office, according to a news release.
“Ogdon is a very dedicated individual with commitment to job seekers and employers in the grand valley,” Owner Nina Anderson said in the news release. “She is committed to continuing the great customer service the community has come to expect from Express Employment.”
For more information on Express and its services, you can call 970-242-4500 or visit its website expresspros.com/grandjunctionco.
n The law firm Ireland Stapleton is welcoming Sarah Abbott to its Grand Junction office, at 200 Grand Ave. Suite 202.
Abbott previously worked as an attorney in Denver and Montrose, according to her LinkedIn account. She has a variety of specialties, including drafting and negotiating commercial contracts, advising on employment matters, intellectual property and real estate, among others.
“We’re proud to have Sarah on the Ireland Stapleton team,” Jeff Hurd, Director in the Grand Junction office, said in a news release. “She combines in-depth knowledge of Western Slope business matters with extensive experience in corporate, real estate, and regulatory matters.”
Abbot can be called at 970-822-1306 or emailed at sabbott@irelandstapleton.com.
n Grand Junction Volkswagen, at 653 Market St., has been recognized for its customer service.
It received a 2021 Consumer Satisfaction Award from the website DealerRater. The award is given to the top 10% of dealerships with the most positive reviews on the website, according to a news release.
“Customer service is our top priority everyday. 2020 definitely created some unique challenges, Grand Junction Volkswagen Owner Ron Bubar said in a news release. “We had to re-create our customer service experience by keeping our distance, while still delivering essential high quality auto service to our customers.”
Grand Junction Volkswagen can be reached via phone at 970-255-6677 or you can visit its website grandjunctionvolkswagen.com.
