Kedplasma, a blood donation center, recently remodeled and moved into the building at Grand Avenue and First Street, which was the former Rite Aid pharmacy and store. Forty to 50 people will be hired, the managing director says.
Kedplasma, a blood donation center, recently remodeled and moved into the building at Grand Avenue and First Street, which was the former Rite Aid pharmacy and store. Forty to 50 people will be hired, the managing director says.
After Rite Aid shut down its location at the corner of First Street and Grand Avenue at the end of 2020, the building sat vacant for nearly two years as a large, empty husk in an otherwise active area near downtown Grand Junction.
At long last, a new tenant has brought new blood to the spot.
Kedplasma LLC, a New Jersey-based blood and plasma donation company, recently opened its 33rd location in the former Rite Aid building. It’s the first Kedplasma center in Colorado and the second to open west of Texas.
“Colorado has been out of our normal scope of centers, so we felt like that’s a new area we could venture into,” said Kedplasma Managing Director Helen Nasser. “Healthy donors, too. You always want healthy donors where there would be a potential for expanding our donor base and appealing to a different group of people.”
The center has already caught the eyes of many passersby because of its proximity to downtown Grand Junction and the Interstate 70-Business Loop.
“With Grand Junction, we always felt like it would be a pretty good market,” said Joseph Thomas, senior director of operations.
“There’s only one other plasma company in the city and we felt like, with the location and how it sits next to downtown and the major intersections that come across and meet at that location, we felt like it would be a prime location for visibility.
“It is all about opportunity and trying to grow our business, but we have a passion for what we do. Any time we select a site, we look at it from the aspect of collecting the life-saving medication that sometimes get lost in the normal day-to-day corporate landscape that we navigate.”
Nasser said that, as Kedplasma expands its operations in Grand Junction, it will ultimately hire 40 to 50 employees, including a three-person management team and a multitude of nurses.
She also said that the cost of renovating what was once a blight on the downtown region was “more than a few million dollars,” with Thomas adding that the entire interior of the former pharmacy was gutted to make room for Kedplasma.
However, both agreed that the opportunity to move into a former pharmacy building was a stroke of good fortune because of the layout.
“What we’ve found is that pharmacy buildings fit what we need,” Nasser said.
“It’s a stand-alone, it’s the layout, it’s normally significant in size, and we can manage around it and do the build-out fairly efficiently.”
The Kedplasma location in Grand Junction is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
“We encourage people to come help us save lives and donate,” Nasser said. “We’re open for business. There’s a shortage of plasma and the ability to produce life-saving therapy.”