One of the few BMX gate manufacturers in the world is going to call the Grand Valley “home.”
Prostart, based in France, is making Grand Junction the site of its first North American office, the Grand Junction Economic Partnership announced in a news release.
Prostart makes the starting gates you see in BMX races and is just one of three manufacturers in the world, the release said. The company’s CEO commended GJEP for its help in the move.
“I know I can ask anything. It is very transparent and you are just here to help,” CEO Quintin Grun was quoted saying in the release.
The new office and warehousing space recently opened along 25 Road. This location will serve all of Prostart’s clients in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It’s France location will remain to serve European and international clients.
Grun will relocate to Grand Junction in 2021 pending approval of an E-2 Visa, and the company will add one local employee, the release said.