Before Board & Buckle became the ski and mountain biking hub with a loyal Western Slope clientele that it is today, it was a farmhouse sitting on a tiny plot of land on a recently divided farm.
Bob and Alice Sisac bought the land, renovated the building, brought it up to business code and brought in merchandise, all while sinking their own finances into it.
That was in 1971. Despite its humble beginning and more recent challenges, 50 years later, the Board & Buckle is still going as strong as ever.
“Service is real important and doing things right, and we’re kind of known for that, taking care of our customers, and now, those customers are taking care of their grandchildren,” said Davis Findley, who’s owned the Board & Buckle for 18 years since Bob retired and has been working at the store since 1993. “It’s neat to see two or three generations come into this store or come through this store.”
Once the farmhouse had been converted to a store for ski equipment, Bob and Alice had to figure out how to keep the business going in the warmer months. With some help from Bob’s cousin, Kent Foster, who only recently retired from working at the store, they pursued multiple avenues to make summer business viable.
“Through the years, they didn’t have a summer business beyond selling Vuarnet sunglasses, which kept one of them working all summer,” Findley said. “They tried different things in the summer: skateboards, we had used cars out front at one point, he and Kent would do swimming pools, they’d sell trampolines, just something to try to make it through the summer.
“Bob would drive cement trucks for United companies. Once fall rolled around, it was back to the ski shop full-time.”
After more than a decade of trying to find a summer identity, mountain biking’s popularity spiking in the 1980s made Bob and Alice’s final decision for a summer angle an easy one.
Since then, the Board & Buckle has consistently provided ski gear in the colder months and mountain biking equipment in the warmer months. This year presented a milestone that all businesses strive for: five decades of service.
“I think it’s because we do it right, we treat people right, we service the customers right, so we’ve developed a pretty loyal following,” Findley said. “A lot of the people that work here have been here for over 10 years, so they walk in and see a familiar face and trust who they’re dealing with, whether it’s me or someone else, and it was the same when I was working here for Bob.”
The Board & Buckle has had to overcome some recent adversity to reach this celebratory stage.
The first major hurdle, of course, was the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ensuing shutdown affected the store immediately, as the state’s ski resorts all quickly closed, and resort limitations the ensuing winter also came into play.
“What do you do? Do you just let everybody go? What’s going to happen?” Findley said. “But we kept on and people still wanted to rent cross-country gear because they could still go hiking in the winter on Grand Mesa. We were still operating the shop out of the parking lot, but not inside because we couldn’t let anyone in.”
Additionally, the store ran out of bikes in July 2020, so getting through the rest of the summer was also a challenge.
This year, supply chain issues have impacted the store’s inventory, mainly back in the late spring and summer when it was selling cycling gear, which Findley said is imported from Asian countries. Fortunately, those issues aren’t as prevalent this winter.
“Since we’re two shops, ski and bike, there’s two different things going on here,” Findley said. “Skiing, most of the equipment comes from Europe. That wasn’t affected as much with supply chain shortages as the bike business has been.... This winter, we’ve got plenty of gear again, my assumption being that it’s because it comes from Europe, so it’s easier to get stuff from there than it is in Asia right now with the ports and shipping.”
Perhaps the most astonishing aspect of the Board & Buckle’s 50th anniversary for Findley, however, is that the Sisacs trusted him with the store in the first place.
“I felt complimented in a way because he trusted me with his business and his family’s business,” Findley said. “This is (Bob’s) baby. It was a good feeling that he trusted me with it and that he thought I could do the job he did the same way with the same level of service, honesty and all that.”