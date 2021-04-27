The commercial real estate market appears to be rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Much like the residential real estate market that is booming, commercial real estate is also a bustling enterprise so far in 2021.
Bray Real Estate released its commercial report for the first quarter of 2021 and it shows that, in the words of broker Brian Bray, that the Mesa County market is “on fire” in the best way possible.
“We’re seeing this v-shaped recovery in the economy that we’ve heard so much. It’s great to see that our market is mimicking that,” Bray said. “The fact it’s happening here shows that there’s confidence in the market.”
While the commercial sales volume and number of sales didn’t reach pre-pandemic levels, both saw strong increases from the previous year. The city’s sales tax totals increased by 6.63%, as well. Both of those figures indicate a strong market, Bray said
“People aren’t going to invest money if they think the sky is falling,” he said. “And that’s what we were all thinking about this time last year.”
Attesting to the market is the report’s highlighting of notable sales.
Among notable downtown sales included the old Timberline Bank building at 633 24 Rd., which sold for $3.8 million on March 31
Timberline Bank opened its new four-story 40,000 square foot building in October 2020 near 24 Road at 649 Market Street.
Otheer sales of note inlcued a couple of Main Street buildings — The Twisted Turtle, at 436 Main St., which sold $1 million on February 26 and Le Rouge restaurant, at 317 Main St., also sold for $365,000, about $141.75 per square foot, on March 9.
Orchard Mesa Shops, at 2740 U.S. Highway 50, which is listed at 2 acres, sold for $2.375 million February 26. A 1.8-acre parcel, the Meridian Center community shopping center at 230 Lynwood St. sold for 1.24 million on March 10.
The Palisade Office Center at 305 S. Main St. sold on February 5 for a little more than $1 million.
There wasn’t major growth in first quarter building permits, but Bray wasn’t alarmed. He said that there is building activity happening, it just tends to be slow in the first quarter.
Overall, the report bodes well for the state of the commercial market, he said. And that’s great news given how the previous 12 months have gone.
“When all of this started, no one knew what was going to happen. We took things week by week, then month by month. Eventually, it appeared we could get through this. I had no idea things would be this good,” Bray said about the pandemic. “I’m relieved by these numbers. And I expect these figures to look better next quarter.”
