Internet access in the Grand Junction area used to be slow and unreliable at peak usage times.
But in recent years, that has changed for the better. That has made jobs easier for companies such as Kaart, a GPS mapping company.
“We’ve never really had an issue with internet access or speed,” said Aaron Young, CEO of Kaart, at 750 Main St.. “Once you get to the outskirts of the valley, it gets spotty. But it’s fine within the city.”
Kaart was founded in 2013, and Young couldn’t think of any issues since then.
To Colter Lovette, founder and president of 32Waves, a computer support company at 750 Main St., that’s no coincidence.
Around that time was when internet access in the Grand Valley was so unreliable that a push to make it a public utility nearly came to fruition, Lovette said.
“The issue was never speed, it was how much internet was there,” Lovette said.
Think of it this way: Imagine that every house in Fruitvale were to use the same half-inch water line. But that line wasn’t made to provide access to water for a large number of people. So if everyone takes a shower around the same time, they’ll be lucky to get even a drip from their faucet. To fix that issue, you would need larger pipes and more lines.
That was the issue with internet access, Lovette said.
“You come home from work, eat dinner and turn on Netflix around 7:30 p.m. But everyone else is doing that same thing, so your shows are buffering,” Lovette said. “Everyone had the same pipe being split.”
That caused frustration with one of the area’s largest internet providers, Spectrum, which led to the proposition of Grand Junction following the lead of some Front Range cities and making Wi-Fi a public utility.
That ultimately failed, but Lovette said it sent a message to Spectrum and other internet providers.
“Carriers saw that people were so (angry) that they were ready to make it a public utility,” Lovette said. “It may have failed, but they were close to losing their market.”
Now, the Grand Valley has standard symmetrical internet speeds. That means most have quality speeds for sending and receiving information. Not only that, but it’s a relatively affordable price, too.
“You can get 100 megabytes per second up and 10 megabytes per second now for about $500 a month,” Lovette said. “You’re not going to sell that to grandma, but that’s good for a small business.”
That has led to a lot less griping about online access, Lovette said. Which, in turn, makes it easier for businesses, new and old to the area, to operate.
Robin Brown, executive director of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, said that few businesses cite internet access as an issue.
“For some, it’s a struggle,” she said. “I also think it’s just one of those things that’s easy for people to gripe about.”
But that might not always be the case.
As time goes on and the internet becomes more essential to living and working, needs are going to increase.
Lovette worries that the same issues that plagued the area in the past will show up again in 10 years.
“My personal opinion, Wi-Fi should be a utility just like water,” he said. “You can’t live in the modern world without it.”