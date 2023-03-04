Bruce Talbott, co-owner and operator of Talbott’s Mountain Gold in Palisade, was recognized by the Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association (CFVGA) as its 2022 Robert Sakata Member of the Year during the ninth annual CFVGA Conference on Feb. 22 in Westminster.

Talbott was recognized for his work in developing CFVGA into a successful organization. He was elected to the CFVGA board of directors in 2015 and served on the board for nine years. He also served as the organization’s president for the past two years.

