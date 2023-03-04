Bruce Talbott, co-owner and operator of Talbott’s Mountain Gold in Palisade, was recognized by the Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association (CFVGA) as its 2022 Robert Sakata Member of the Year during the ninth annual CFVGA Conference on Feb. 22 in Westminster.
Talbott was recognized for his work in developing CFVGA into a successful organization. He was elected to the CFVGA board of directors in 2015 and served on the board for nine years. He also served as the organization’s president for the past two years.
“I have to recognize all the others who worked so hard to shape CFVGA into a thriving organization that today very effectively represents and advocates for Colorado produce growers,” Talbott said in the CFVGA’s press release. “These individuals include other founding board members Robert Sakata, Mike Bartolo and Adrian Card.”
A fifth-generation fruit grower from the Western Slope, Talbott served two terms on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee and another two terms on the American Farm Bureau’s Labor Committee.
Talbott is also active in the Western Colorado Horticulture Society and has represented the region on numerous water and labor issue boards. He’s also served on other boards such as Child and Migrant Services, the Colorado Rural Housing Development Corporation, the Colorado State University Western Colorado Regional Advisory Board and the Cross Orchards Museum.
This year, Talbott will begin a term with the Western Growers Board of Directors.