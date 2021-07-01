Business Incubator and Riverview Technology Corporation Executive Director Jon Maraschin is stepping down, he announced in an email Wednesday.
The Business Incubator Center is a nonprofit focused on supporting the start, growth, stabilization and success of businesses in the Mesa County area, according to its website. Its offerings include the GJ Makerspace, the Grand Junction Small Business Development Center and the Business Loan Fund of Mesa County.
The Riverview Technology Corp. is a nonprofit working to redevelop the former Department of Energy site located at 2591 legacy way.
Maraschin, who has been in the role since 2011, said in the email he had “mixed feelings” about leaving.
“As some of you know, I had only planned on being in the position for five or so years and now that I’m approaching ten years and my 55th birthday, I am going to take an early retirement to focus on my family and health until I find my next great adventure,” Maraschin wrote.
Before joining the Business Incubator Center, Maraschin worked as a banker for U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and First Security Bank, according to his LinkedIn page.
“Now that we have successfully navigated the pandemic and have a rock solid team and financials, I feel that I can leave the Incubator/RTC in great hands and pass the baton to someone with new ideas and fresh passion for the mission,” Maraschin wrote.
The job search criteria for finding his replacement is being established.