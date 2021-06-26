The Grand Valley is familiar with the successes of Kaart, 734 Main St., and it seems that the rest of the state is getting with the program.
Kaart CEO and founder Aaron Young was recognized as a finalist for Entrepreneur of 2021 by ColoradoBiz Magazine in it’s Summer 2021 issue.
“It’s an honor. I had no idea I was even nominated,” Young told The Daily Sentinel. “They interviewed me a couple of months ago but they told me it was a profile, not for this. So, maybe they were just being sneaky about it.”
ColoradoBiz highlighted eight business leaders in the issue and ultimately gave the distinction to Matanya Horowitz, CEO of AMP Robotics in Louisville.
But one quick scroll through the winner and finalists and you’ll notice that the list is Front Range heavy.
In fact, Young was the only finalist not in the Denver Metropolitan area.
Young is featured in a four- paragraph blurb that gives readers the nitty gritty on what Kaart does, its growth, and his vision that he calls “optimistic and bullish.”
That vision is to turn Grand Junction, particularly downtown, into a hub for tech businesses.
While that seemed optimistic a decade ago, that could be creeping into reality.
First, Young headed the project for the 750 Main building at, well, 750 Main St., where Kaart and other techies worked. Then, Young bought two neighboring parcels at 734 Main St. and 702 Main St.
Kaart recently moved into the new, four-story building at its current location so that it could house its growing local workforce.
“There’s not a lot of available commercial office space here, especially for over 100 employees,” Young told The Daily Sentinel in November 2020. “So if we wanted to stay in Grand Junction, we had to build it ourselves.”
That building is almost full of tenants, with just one floor available for lease, according to its Bray Real Estate listing.
Once things are settled in, Young’s next goal is to develop the adjacent parcel into a mixed-use building.
The tech industry is growing in Grand Junction.
The startup Cloudrise, 730 Mesa Ave., moved here at the start of the year, and ProStar, 760 Horizon Drive, recently went public in Toronto and there are plenty of other businesses attracting talent, growing and making waves.
Meanwhile, Young is continuing to buckle down as he develops land and grows profits.
“It’s been a good year for Kaart. We’re all moved in and we’re doing some great projects. I’m excited and I’m honored by the nomination,” he said.