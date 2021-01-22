A first wave of relief funds helped small businesses survive the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, another wave of money from the federal and state government aim to help those businesses again.
The Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) awarded Mesa County $956,285 as part of its Small Business Relief Program. Every municipality within the county is eligible for one-time grants of $3,500, $5,000 or $7,000.
“The amount of the grant depends on the business’ annual income,” Mesa County Administrator Pete Baier said. “We have about 50 applicants now. Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community, and we need to get the word out to help them survive.”
The application window is open until Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. Applicants will start hearing word of their awards as soon as Feb. 1, and funds will be given out by Feb. 12, according to a news release from Mesa County. If all of the money isn’t distributed in time, it’s returned to the state.
The state has strict requirements for the grants. Eligible businesses must: be headquartered in Colorado, must have began operating before March 26, 2020, must be in compliance with public orders, made fewer than $2.5 million in revenue for 2019 and 2020, and have at least a 20% revenue loss, among others.
Businesses that began at any point between Jan. 1, 2020 and March 26, 2020 are exempt from the revenue rule.
A five-star certification from the Mesa County Variance Protection Program is not required, either. Corporate-owned franchises of national chains are not eligible, but locally owned ones might be. Every application is judged on a case by case basis.
“There are a lot of requirements but it’s well worth it,” Baier said.
Becky Davis can attest to that.
She’s the co-owner of Nana’s Fruit & Jam Shack, 237 S. Main St. in Palisade, and Davis Farms.
The first round of funds helped the business stay afloat for what became a lucrative fall and holiday season.
“I’m not applying this round. I’m operating comfortably and I know others need the money,” said Davis, who is also on the Board of Directors for the Palisade Chamber of Commerce. “Some of these restaurants are suffering because of restrictions. They need the assistance more than I do.”
Other members of the community are also receiving funds through other sources.
On Tuesday, the Colorado Tourism Office announced that the state had received $2.4 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance from the federal government. That money is only for the tourism industry.
Elizabeth Fogarty, director of Visit Grand Junction, said that the organization is applying for some of those funds. She’s optimistic they’ll be approved.
“We’re going to deploy marketing campaigns for tourism,” Fogarty said. “We are already seeing quick recovery in that field for Grand Junction. So, the money will be put to good use.”
For more information about Mesa County’s DOLA grants, visit mesacounty.us/administration/small-business-relief-program or call 970-244-1800.