We live in the age of Tik Tok dances, internet virality and a constant onslaught of information. But for more than 25 years, the Main Street Cafe, 504 Main St., has been the spot for anyone looking to return to the era of sock hops and Buddy Holly.
The restaurant was founded by Evan and Nina Gluckman in 1992 at 832 S. Seventh St., then known as the Seventh Street Cafe. The business then moved to its current home in 2000. In February 2020, the Gluckmans sold the business to Sonja Larson.
Main Street Cafe is a two-pronged experience. If you eat inside, you’ll see the walls decorated in photos and mementos of the 1950s, hear the ambiance of chatter and the clatter of dishes from the kitchen. If you opt to eat on the patio, you get a front row view of the daily happenings on Grand Junction’s marquee street. No matter where you choose to eat, you can grab a burger, coffee, milkshake, or pretty much any classic American-style food you want.
The Daily Sentinel spoke with Larson about her business.
The Daily Sentinel: How long have you been in business?
Sonja Larson: Main Street Cafe has been at its current location for over 25 years! I have been here for just over one.
How many employees do you have?
Currently we have 32 employees for the busy season, but we average about 24 the rest of the year.
How did you get into this business?
I started bussing tables in a family restaurant when I was about 13 years old. I knew from day one that this is where I wanted to be in life and have worked for it ever since.
How has your business grown and/or adapted over the years?
Over the last year, we have had to learn to do things differently, from the way our to-go orders are handled to the way we run sections on the floor. We have also adapted the menu to include more variety for the growing generations and the different tastes that have evolved. As well as changing some hours around to include a place for the younger generation to be downtown on the weekend evenings.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted your business?
Last March, we had to close our doors for six weeks. When we reopened, it took a large chunk of change to get inventory back to par, seeing as we make a large portion of our menu from scratch daily. Because of this, we were unable to purchase the building as originally planned. It’s OK though, through the support of our community, the size of our outdoor dining facilities, and the rigorous cleaning and distancing procedures we have in place, we are bouncing back strong.
What other challenges does your business face?
Lately, it has been staffing issues. It seems no one is out looking for work in the last year, so it’s long hours and extra days for most of us here.
Why choose the 1950s aesthetic? Why stick with it?
The aesthetic and charm from the ‘50s reminds us all of simpler times, when life happened slower and dinner was about spending quality time with friends and loved ones. We believe that by keeping it this way we are offering a reminder to the community that it is OK to slow down and enjoy the moment.
What do people love most about that vibe?
I like to believe that aside from the amazing decor and music, we also offer a fun family feeling, all of our staff are a small family and the fun and carefree vibe can be felt even while receiving great service and even better food!
What is the most valuable lesson you’ve learned?
Never just take anyone’s word for it.
What’s one of your favorite experiences as a business owner?
For me, it is when my employees feel at home with us as a group. The love and support we have for each other really makes it feel like home away from home.
What influence do you think you’ve had on the town?
I believe we have become a place where people feel welcomed and free to be themselves. With the way the world is changing, it is always good to know there is a judgment- free zone to call a second home.
What does the future hold for your business?
We have recently extended our hours for dinner on Friday and Saturday nights. We are looking into possibly starting a food truck, or second breakfast-only location. SHHHH, that’s a surprise!