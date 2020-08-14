As the Grizzly Creek Fire changes the terrain of Glenwood Canyon, its impacts are affecting the landscape of some Glenwood Springs businesses.
The fire, which surpassed 6,200 acres and is at zero percent containment as of press time, has forced businesses that rely on the canyon to suspend operations. Whitewater Rafting, LLC is closed until Monday and Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park closed suddenly on Thursday.
“Summer is our busiest season so it absolutely affects us,” said Angie Anderson, president and CEO of the Glenwood Springs Chamber of Commerce. “We’re a strong and resilient community and we will continue to work through this as we have with the pandemic.”
At Glenwood Caverns, a 20-person San Juan Interagency Hotshot crew from Durango has been deployed to assess the risk the park is in and protect it from the fire, according to a Thursday news release from the park.
At about 8:30 a.m on Thursday, Glenwood Caverns announced it would delay its opening that day and today via a Facebook post. About two hours later, the park announced it would close for the hotshot crew. It is unknown when the park will reopen, the release said.
“It is hard to express just how grateful we are for these hotshots at the park and for all of the first responders battling the Grizzly Creek Fire and other fires throughout the country. What they do is truly incredible, and we are all praying for their safety and for rain,” Glenwood Caverns co-owner Steve Beckley said in the news release.
Though fewer people are rafting this late into summer, the COVID-19 pandemic has motivated some to hit the rapids, said J.C. Thompson, operations manager for Whitewater Rafting. But because of the fire, business has been essentially closed since Tuesday, he added.
The company’s operations are suspended until Monday but could face further delays from effects from the fire, such as poor air quality and rockslides.
“It sucks, in all honesty,” Thompson said. “We’re wanting to get people out on the water so this is kind of a bummer.”
This is the most a fire has affected Whitewater in the six seasons since Thompson has been with the company. The Mississippi native said it’s difficult to see the canyon in such poor shape.
“It’s going to be a different canyon,” he said. “You never want to see something you love up in smoke. But we’ll still be able to show guests the beauty, even if it has a little scar.”