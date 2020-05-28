The sliver of land that is Cameo doesn’t often attract a lot of out-of-area visitors aside from those rolling down Interstate 70, but when it does, it’s usually because of events held at Cameo Shooting and Education Complex.
The complex attracts gun owners from across the Western Slope on a daily basis, but its national and world-level events are where the big bucks come in, both for the business and the region.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the calendar has been cleared this spring and summer.
“(Our events) do the same thing for the local economy as any other event that brings people in from 29 other states,” said Cameo General Manager Walt Proulx. “One hundred percent of the expenses those people have when they come here for an event trickle into the local economy, whether it be lodging or meals or shopping, as well as the event itself.”
As a Colorado Parks and Wildlife territory, the range has remained open throughout the public health crisis. Proulx says the virus hasn’t affected daily attendance figures, which are on par with pre-pandemic totals. The size of the facility lends itself to social distancing.
However, the complex had to cancel a plethora of events that would’ve attracted visitors. The National Rifle League Border War was scheduled for this month. The Bighorn Classic Colorado State USPSA Championship scheduled for June 27-28 was also canceled.
The next event the range hopes to host is the Wilson Combat Rocky Mountain Regional IDPA Championship from August 22-23.
“As far as the events we had to cancel for this year, they’re already on the schedule for next year, so we’ll rotate right back into that,” Proulx said. “This particular year, though, it’s cost the facility and local businesses lots and lots and lots of money… Provided we’re able to move forward with our August event, that will be our first event where we can even start to get back on track. Our hope is that we’ll be able to at least begin to rebound at that point. That said, you can never recoup lost revenue. You can’t make up for it. What’s gone is gone.”
One of the biggest events Cameo had to cancel was the A Girl and A Gun Women’s Shooting League’s eighth annual national training conference, which was scheduled for April 30-May 3.
The conference will return to the Western Slope next year, but this year, it was held in attendees’ homes.
Melonie Matarozzo, the Collbran town clerk who enjoys the occasional target practice at Cameo, was one of 373 registered attendees from 39 states representing 92 A Girl and A Gun chapters nationally.
“What they had done is they contacted all the instructors that were previously scheduled and they did recordings of their training,” Matarozzo said. “That was all pre-taped and they released it on the first day the conference was to be at Cameo. Then we had live sessions over Zoom every couple of hours.”
The online conference was Matarozzo’s first A Girl and A Gun event. When it finally comes to fruition on the Western Slope next year, she plans on being there.
“It’s more intense training. That’s what I was after,” Matarozzo said. “I like to go in, shoot and keep up on my practice, and this was more of that.”
For the shooting range, it will take any boosts it can get this summer, but without its major events, 2020 will prove to be a sharp decline for itself and the small businesses around it.
“We do plan to open up our sporting clays courses sometime in June, so that’ll be a big boost for sure, but that was already projected to start this summer, anyway,” Proulx said. “It’ll be helpful, but certainly, you can’t make up what’s already been lost.”