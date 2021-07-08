Longtime military contractor Capco Inc., 1328 Winters Ave., is under new management.
Capco has been acquired by Chumash Capital Investments LLC, Capco announced in a Tuesday news release. CCI is an investment entity of the Santa Ynez Band of the Chumash Mission Indians, a Native American tribe in Santa Ynez, California.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“The business was previously owned by Capco Growth Partners, LLC, who were great partners and helped the company grow and modernize,” Capco CEO Cordell Bennigson told The Daily Sentinel in an email. “CCI’s support will further help Capco advance to the next level of growth and performance.”
Capco, which employs about 400 people, is a defense manufacturer based in Grand Junction.
Last year was a big year for the company.
In August 2020, Capco landed a $13.3 million contract to supply the U.S. Navy with M943 impulse cartridges.
Work on those cartridges is to be completed by August 2025.
Four months prior to that contract, Capco was awarded a $33.6 million contract with the U.S. Army to provide 1,000 40mm M320 grenade launchers and 15,000 40mm M320A1 launchers by April 2025.
Capco was the only bidder for that project.
It was that same style of grenade launchers that landed Capco in hot water with the government in 2019.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a lawsuit against Capco for faulty firing pins in the M320 launchers, alleging that the company was aware it used the wrong steel but signed off on shipments anyway. In December 2019, Capco reached a settlement and paid over $1 million to the U.S. Army.
According to the settlement agreement, Capco did not admit to any wrongdoing or liability, and the government did not concede that its claims were unfounded.
Part of the settlement was paid to a former employee who filed a whistleblower complaint.
Capco is the latest defense purchase by CCI. The company acquired Azimuth Technology LLC, a firearms component manufacturer.
CCI did not respond to a request for comment.
Despite the change, Bennigson doesn’t expect much to change.
“Capco’s current leadership team, including the CEO, are remaining in their roles with the company,” Bennigson said. “Other than continuing our efforts of continuous improvement, modernization, and advancement, Capco’s operations and commitment to Grand Junction remain unchanged.”