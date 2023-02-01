Grand Junction-based defense manufacturer Capco Inc. is in the process of rebranding as Valor Tactical Innovation.
Despite the rebrand, the company is keeping its focus on defense manufacturing dedicated to “fleet sustainment solutions” for the U.S. military, U.S. government and municipal motor vehicle fleets. According to the company’s website, Valor Tactical Innovation has “over 300 products, tools and customized service-solution driven programs to offer the modern military and government fleet service.”
“(Valor is) a name that better resonates with our workforce and customers,” TR Kanuch, the CEO of Valor Tactical Innovation said in a written statement.
Chumash Capital Investments LLC — an investment entity of the Santa Ynez Band of the Chumash Mission Indians, a Native American tribe in Santa Ynez, California — acquired Capco in the summer of 2021.
Along with the news of the rebrand, Chumash Capital Investments also confirmed to The Daily Sentinel that layoffs of Capco staff took place before the rebrand.
In August, four people with ties to Capco reported to The Daily Sentinel that just more than 50 employees had been laid off.
“Our decision to reduce our workforce in 2022 was not made lightly,” Kanuch said in a second written statement. “We have the long-term health of the company in mind, and we believe we are better positioned to garner new contracts and spur growth that could lead to more employment opportunities for the community in the future.”
Kanuch didn’t specify how many employees were laid off in the fall of 2022 or if these layoffs have been reported to the State of Colorado via Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications.
According to the Grand Junction Economic Partnership website, Capco is listed at No. 14 in the Major Employers of Mesa County category with 400 employees.
Prior to Chumash Capital Investments acquisition, Capco landed some large military contracts.
In August 2020, a $13.3 million contract was signed to supply the U.S. Navy with M943 impulse cartridges.
Work on those cartridges is to be completed by August 2025.
Earlier in 2020, Capco was awarded a $33.6 million contract with the U.S. Army to provide 1,000 40mm M320 grenade launchers and 15,000 40mm M320A1 launchers by April 2025.
Capco was the only bidder for that project.
In December 2019, Capco reached a settlement and paid more than $1 million to the U.S. Army after the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a lawsuit against the company for faulty firing pins in the M320 launchers, alleging that the company was aware it used the wrong steel but signed off on shipments anyway.
According to the settlement agreement, Capco did not admit to any wrongdoing or liability, and the government did not concede that its claims were unfounded.
Part of the settlement was paid to a former employee who filed a whistleblower complaint.