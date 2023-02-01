Grand Junction-based defense manufacturer Capco Inc. is in the process of rebranding as Valor Tactical Innovation.

Despite the rebrand, the company is keeping its focus on defense manufacturing dedicated to “fleet sustainment solutions” for the U.S. military, U.S. government and municipal motor vehicle fleets. According to the company’s website, Valor Tactical Innovation has “over 300 products, tools and customized service-solution driven programs to offer the modern military and government fleet service.”