The Colorado Green Business Network has awarded Jeff Purdy and Capco, LLC the 2022 24-Karat Gold Award for their commitment to reducing emissions and hazardous waste produced from the facility’s processes.
Capco is an engineering, design, and manufacturing company based in Grand Junction, serving as a prime contractor for each of the U.S Department of Defense service branches.
According to a press release from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, it said that “under the leadership of Purdy, Capco’s Environmental Health and Safety Manager, this industry-leading designer, developer, and manufacturer has succeeded in their efforts to reduce the amount of waste and gas the company produces.”
The 24-Karat Gold Award is a voluntary, member’s choice competition between Gold Certified Organizations.
Capco has reduced 500,000 pounds of carbon dioxide gas in a nine-month period, by utilizing energy management assessments both independently and in conjunction with Colorado’s Industrial Strategic Energy Management program, a program that offers direct support from expert energy coaches for industrial organizations, the news release said.
Capco has also seen an 89% reduction in hazardous waste since 2019 by adjusting its facility processes, following the EPA’s waste reduction recommendations and developing a culture for employees to initiate suggestions for improvement.
Capco employees are heavily involved in the decision-making when it comes to implementing environmental initiatives in Capco’s processes. One Capco employee-led initiative involved recycling circuit boards, which were formerly entering the waste stream. Capco has recently been looking beyond traditional waste and scrap metrics by actively evaluating all process streams, water, gas emissions, and data, with emphasis on employee involvement.
Purdy currently is the Recycle Colorado Western Slope Council Chair, leads the Western Slope CGBN group, and is active in the Clean Tech Business coalition. By partnering with local schools, Purdy has paired Capco’s manufacturing expertise with Grand Junction High School’s initiative to build benches to support solar charging stations for personal electronic devices.