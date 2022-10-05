Capco
sentinel file photo

Grand Junction-based Capco is an engineering, design, and manufacturing company, serving as a prime contractor for each of the U.S Department of Defense service branches.

 Christopher Tomlinson

The Colorado Green Business Network has awarded Jeff Purdy and Capco, LLC the 2022 24-Karat Gold Award for their commitment to reducing emissions and hazardous waste produced from the facility’s processes.

