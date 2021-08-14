Commerce in the Grand Valley has been dealt a huge blow in the midst of Interstate 70’s closure in Glenwood Canyon.
Ahead of the highway’s planned reopening this afternoon, Colorado Department of Transportation officials sat down with the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, local elected officials and local economic figures to discuss the closure's impacts on the community. Hearing their concerns were CDOT Executive Director Shoshanna Lew and Kathy Hall, regional representative for the transportation committee.
The meeting was live streamed over Zoom for Chamber members, as well.
“The damage this has had can’t be quantified,” Robin Brown, outgoing executive director of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, said to CDOT officials.
The closures have had varying impacts on businesses in the area.
Many grocery stores, for example, struggle to fill shelves with the closure of the highway, which Brown called the vein that connects western Colorado with the rest of the state.
Rick Christensen, owner of the Mesa Theater at 538 Main St., told The Daily Sentinel earlier this week that the closures have left show attendance in question.
“Depending how long this is, we may struggle to sell out. Around 40% of my ticket sales come from the Front Range,” Christensen said.
Lew and Hall were receptive to concerns that the community has and offered a solution — the Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. The 1988 bill allows access to relief funds for businesses during a natural disaster.
“A natural disaster declaration opens up some money for businesses,” Lew said. “That’s if damage can be quantified.”
Down the road, the mile-long stretch of highway will need permanent repairs. A giant pothole at mile point 123.5 is being filled by Glenwood Springs contractor Gould Construction. Later, Lew said that work will be undone to allow for permanent repairs. Crews also need to fix drainage issues at mile point 124.5.
There’s also worry about the structural integrity of the wall of the highway, and Lew said crews are assessing that damage.
Because of that, Lew and Hall couldn’t guarantee future issues on the highway won’t arise. But, they did say that it will likely reopen by this afternoon. It may not undo the damage dealt, but it will at least stop the bleeding.
“We’re going to be feeling the impact from this for a long time,” Chamber CEO Diane Schwenke said.