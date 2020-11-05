The Center for Children, located at 2350 G Road, is looking for donations to help children in therapy, the organization announced in a Tuesday news release.
It provides children with boxes of materials to help with telehealth therapy sessions. Within each one are materials such as paper, pencils, colored markers, journals, positive affirmation cards and coping skills cards to teach kids relaxation exercises and games to express feelings, the release said.
The Center for Children, a nonprofit organization that supports survivors of child abuse, needs help filling them, though. Boxes for young children cost about $10 to assemble and $15 for teenagers.
“We have two mental health therapists,” said Executive Director Mistalynn Meyeraan. “They see children who are going through significant trauma such as physical abuse, mental abuse and sexual abuse.”
The therapists noticed that the children were struggling to focus during virtual therapy sessions so the organization piloted the box program in September and found immediate success.
The children responded well to the resources and one even made a box for her friend who was not a patient.
“The tele-health toolkits are a great way to keep therapy fun and engaging when we can't meet in-person. The boxes open opportunities to be creative and play while healing from and overcoming the adversities of trauma,” Jessica Berry, one of two resident Therapists at the Center for Children, said in the news release. “Kids have loved being able to maintain the playfulness we integrate into our work in the office,while staying safe at home and doing therapy virtually.”
Those successes are why the organization is asking for donations. The Center for Children does not charge for therapy nor the boxes but it still needs an avenue for funds to fund these boxes. The best way to achieve that is through support from the community.
“The suggested donation is $10 or $15 to cover the costs of the boxes,” Meyeraan said. “But you can donate more or less, we’ll take any help we can get. We’re going to make sure that we help the kids no matter what.”
Anyone wanting to help can visit the website centerforchildrencac.org