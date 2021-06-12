The COVID-19 pandemic has stretched most people thin and businesses were no different. On Friday night, the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce honored those who went the extra mile to make a difference helping the community navigate the pandemic.
In its annual banquet at the Grand Junction Convention Center, the Chamber recognized Timberline Bank as Business of the Year, Mobility Driven as the Small Business of the Year, Emma Leenerman as the Young Professional of the Year, and Jeff Kuhr, executive director of Mesa County Public Health, as Citizen of the Year.
“Obviously we don’t do good things for recognition but because it’s what’s right,” said Jeff Taets, President and CEO of Timberline. “The community votes on this, so it’s nice to know that we were recognized by our peers. It’s humbling.”
Timberline’s recognition was because of its vital role in distributing federal money to small businesses through Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. It processed over 2,000 applications and awarded nearly $200 million in funds.
Timberline, 649 Market St., has multiple locations across this side of the state, but it first started in Grand Junction. It’s the town that helped foster the growth and the same one many in the company call home, Taets said.
That made it all the more important for the staff to persist and do everything it could to get money to businesses.
“Think back to those early months. No one knew what was going to happen the next day. There wasn’t much clear guidance from the government, so all we could do was block the outside noise, roll up our sleeves and process the applications,” Taets said. “We didn’t see this as money but as our friends and neighbors. We took the approach that the money was going to be a job or more saved, and that made the early mornings and late nights worth it.”
Taets has been with Timberline since day one back in 2005 and has helped it grow to what it is today. He thinks that Timberline’s role in PPP distribution is evident of their commitment to the community, and noted that it was entirely a team effort.
In May, Timberline announced that Taets would be transitioning away from his role as president of the Grand Junction branch and is passing the torch to Louise Goodman. His time isn’t over, but he’s able to smile on the waning months of his role at the branch he helped build.
In October of last year, Timberline opened its new 40,000 square foot building after a 14-month construction project.
“We got a new building last fall and we helped many businesses survive. I think that’s going out on a high note,” Taets said. “This isn’t my award, it’s the company’s. We worked really hard to help our community and I think we’ll hold our heads high when we look back at what we did.”
BE TRUE TO YOUR SCHOOL
Emma Leenerman has been the Coordinator of Alumni Engagement at Colorado Mesa University for seven years. But her duties were upended when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Leenerman helped tackle CMU’s testing efforts to ensure that not only could students return to campus, but stay there and have a fulfilling education. That required a smooth operation at CMU’s testing center, which Leenerman and others worked at day in and day out.
CMU helped administer over 80,000 tests throughout the CMU community as part of its robust system that kept students in class.
She joined Amy Bronson and John Marshall, who fronted CMU’s COVID-19 response team, in delivering last-minute tests of graduates’ friends and families in December to a facility in Loveland. This was to ensure that the friends and family could attend the ceremony.
KEEPIN' THE BUSINESS ALIVE
Few people probably envied Jeff Kuhr’s position as executive director of Mesa County Public Health. During the pandemic, Kuhr had to oversee operations that kept COVID-19 at bay in Mesa County while not decimating the economy.
With the Mesa County Variance Protection Program’s Five-Star rating system, he and the Chamber were able to achieve that.
Businesses that went above and beyond in protecting customers and employees from COVID-19. That included extra cleaning and health protocols, for example. Any business that received the five star rating was allowed to operate with fewer restrictions than what was required under whichever level Mesa County was on the state’s COVID-19 dial.
The approach earned commendation from Gov. Jared Polis and was eventually adopted in communities throughout the state.
“Jeff's approach of finding ways to get to ‘yes’ for events like our farmers markets and high school graduations benefitted each and every one of us here and throughout the county this past year,” Chamber CEO Diane Schwenke wrote in a news release.
HELPING THOSE IN NEED GET TO GROUND
Though COVID-19 was the foremost issue this past year, that doesn’t mean other problems went away.
Robert Dittmer founded Mobility Driven, 832 N Crest Dr., in 2015 as a way to make vehicles accessible to people with physical disabilities. Thanks to his equipment, people can easily get into their vehicles to get to work, the grocery store or go explore the Colorado wilderness.
Dittmer also works with organizations such as Colorado Disability and Agrability — which aims to help farmers with physical disabilities — and also sponsors the downtown car show.