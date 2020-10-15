The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce has made its decision about whether to endorse either Lauren Boebert, a Republican, or Diane Mitsch Bush, a Democrat: Pass.
The chamber chose not to endorse either candidate in its October newsletter, a rare decision for the 3rd CD race.
Endorsement decisions are made based on a super majority vote from the Chamber’s board of directors based on how confident they are with a candidate’s plan to help small businesses.
“We didn’t think either had a concrete vision for small businesses,” said Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. “I think this is the first time we haven’t endorsed someone in the 3rd CD.”
Republican and Democratic candidates in state and local races met virtually with the endorsement committee to talk about their platforms. They were also asked four questions pertaining to their vision for helping small business, which were published in the newsletter. Republicans received every endorsement that was issued.
Schwenke detailed why the board wasn’t sold on Boebert or Mitsch Bush.
“Mitsch Bush talked a lot about housing but that’s not our lens. We’re looking at this as if we’re a small business on Main Street,” Schwenke said. “Boebert didn’t have concrete actions. She talked a lot about being a business owner. I was like, ‘That’s great because you have the background, but what are you going to do?’”
Boebert owns Shooters Grill in Rifle. Mitsch Bush, from Steamboat Springs, is a former college professor and former member of the Colorado Legislature. The Chamber’s October newsletter covered the U.S. Senate race, Colorado’s legislative races and candidates for Mesa County Board of Commissioners.
The chamber also took positions on a number of ballot measures, largely related to business interests.