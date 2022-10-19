The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Health Summit is coming up, where business owners in the region will have the opportunity to express their concerns and opinions about the intersection of business and community health.
This year’s summit, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Grand Junction Convention Center, will be the first summit the chamber has hosted since it elevated Candace Carnahan from vice president to president and CEO.
“Work impacts health and health impacts work. It’s so important that we’re having conversations talking about the relationship between the two,” Carnahan said.
“Whether it’s regulation and policy that’s impacting businesses through requirements that they’re having to provide for paid time off or health insurance coverage or even conversations about workplace burnout and healthier habits, it’s critical as we’re looking at the success of the business community that we also understand that we’re impacting the community at large.”
The first of two keynote speakers will be Tracy Marshall, the FAMLI (Family and Medical Leave Insurance) division director for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Marshall will discuss the FAMLI program, a state-run program that provides Colorado employees with access to paid leave for circumstances that pull them away from their jobs. Most private businesses must opt into the FAMLI program, with both employers and employees contributing premium payments.
The other keynote speaker will be Colorado Division of Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway, who will also seek to inform business owners about how the FAMLI program will reshape health insurance in the state.
“This program is having a huge impact on every single business, so allowing Western Colorado businesses to interact with folks who may not come to this side of the state a whole lot is important,” Carnahan said. There will also be three keynote speakers at the event luncheon, with the topic being how workplace health relates to community health. The speakers will be Intermountain Health and Western Colorado Market President Bryan Johnson, Community Hospital President and CEO Chris Thomas, Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr, and representatives from Mind Springs Health.
Tickets for the Health Summit are $65 for Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce Members through today. The ticket price rises to $75 starting Thursday, Oct. 20, for chamber members and non-members alike.