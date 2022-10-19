The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Health Summit is coming up, where business owners in the region will have the opportunity to express their concerns and opinions about the intersection of business and community health.

This year’s summit, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Grand Junction Convention Center, will be the first summit the chamber has hosted since it elevated Candace Carnahan from vice president to president and CEO.