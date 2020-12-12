One of the pipelines for future business leaders of the Grand Valley begins with Darcy Weir and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.
Weir, the workforce development coordinator for the Chamber, runs the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, or YEA. It’s a seven-month national program that teaches children in grades 6-12 how to develop, pitch and follow through on a realistic business plan. The students are connected with mentors and instructors with real-world experience, who walk them through the program.
The program began seven years ago and has led to numerous students seeing a business come to fruition.
“It’s important to give kids the confidence that they can hear their ideas are good and they can be achieved,” Weir said. “They learn so many important life skills. It’s my favorite part of my job.”
YEA begins in October, ends in May and is divvied up into three phases. In the first phase, students learn how to hone in on a business idea and develop a pitch. Then, they create a business presentation for investors in a Shark Tank-like setup. The final phase focuses on turning their vision into reality.
During the program, professionals chime in to offer advice to the students. In a normal year, they also open up their doors to the kids, though that hasn’t been the case since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heather Lambeth-Root, a real estate agent, has been involved with YEA since day one. She’s an instructor for the second phase of the program.
“I teach them that confidence is the biggest key to a successful presentation. They also need to have some personality and be passionate about their presentation,” she said.
Lambeth-Root loves volunteering with the kids and helping them grow. Beyond outlining how to be successful in business, the program also teaches life skills such as public speaking and problem solving. Even if they aren’t successful, it’s important for them to learn how to fail as a kid when the stakes are lower.
“They’re our future, they’ll be developing our economy,” Lambeth-Root said.
Some students are already doing that.
James Stucky was part of the class from 2019-2020. The 12 year-old developed the concept of specialized safety gear for sports like biking. His product earned him the nomination for Grand Junction’s Saunder Scholar, which sent him to a national competition and vying for thousands of dollars in cash prizes and scholarships to the Saunders College of Business at the Rochester Institute of Technology.
But the biggest thing James took from the program was intangible.
“It’s the program that changed my life,” he said. “It teaches you patience and I never thought I could do it. I feel accomplished.”
He and his mother, Amanda Stucky, encouraged other parents and children to apply for the program. Amanda said that seeing her son’s confidence grow attests to how invaluable the program is.
“It’s pretty empowering for the kids,” Amanda said. “They learn so many skills that they’re going to use later in life.”
That said, the Chamber wants more future entrepreneurs to apply and is looking for more help. Applications can be found on the Chamber’s website. Applicants need to provide an academic transcript and the children need to write a short essay answering a series of questions. There’s a $20 fee for each submission.
YEA is also looking for professionals to volunteer their time to instruct, mentor and guest speak for the kids. Anyone wishing to do so should reach out to Weir at Darcy@gjchamber.org.