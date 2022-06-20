Since its inception in 1993, more than 340 people have graduated from the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce’s Mesa County Leadership Program.

Another 22 were announced last week by the chamber as the class of 2022.

Many graduates of the Mesa County Leadership Program have gone on to serve on nonprofit and local government boards, become elected officials and serve the Western Slope in a more visible way.

Nearly two dozen new graduates were recognized this week, surrounded by their loved ones, employers and alumni of the program.

These individuals comprise the Mesa County Leadership Program’s class of 2022:

n Andrea Lopez, Ute Water Conservancy District

n Ashley Thurow, Monument Health

n Bella Vaz, city of Grand Junction

n BJ Venegas, Bank of the San Juans

n Brett Thompson, Alpine Bank

n David Payne, Ute Water Conservancy District

n Edgar Hernandez, Eide Bailly, LLP

n Eric Winder, Ed Bozarth Chevrolet and Buick, Inc.

n Jack Pryzgoda, Hoskin Farina and Kampf, PC

n Jane Pizem, Asset Engineering Limited

n Josh Carpenter, Rocky Mountain Sanitation

n Kianna Colaizzi, Bank of Colorado

n Luke Clayton, Barrett Business Services Inc.

n Megan Greene, Grand Junction Federal Credit Union

n Meghan King, FCI Constructors Inc.

n Monique Lange, Sooper Credit Union

n Scott Ferguson, Rocky Mountain Health Plans

n Scott Rust, city of Grand Junction

n Sean Steimel, Sean Steimel State Farm Agency

n Sheri Cogley, Rocky Mountain Health Plans

n Victoria Hildebrand, Mesa County Partners

n Zebulon Miracle, United Way of Mesa County Inc.