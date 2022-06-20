Chamber's leadership program graduates 22 business leaders By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Jun 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Since its inception in 1993, more than 340 people have graduated from the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce’s Mesa County Leadership Program.Another 22 were announced last week by the chamber as the class of 2022.Many graduates of the Mesa County Leadership Program have gone on to serve on nonprofit and local government boards, become elected officials and serve the Western Slope in a more visible way.Nearly two dozen new graduates were recognized this week, surrounded by their loved ones, employers and alumni of the program.These individuals comprise the Mesa County Leadership Program’s class of 2022:n Andrea Lopez, Ute Water Conservancy Districtn Ashley Thurow, Monument Healthn Bella Vaz, city of Grand Junctionn BJ Venegas, Bank of the San Juansn Brett Thompson, Alpine Bankn David Payne, Ute Water Conservancy Districtn Edgar Hernandez, Eide Bailly, LLPn Eric Winder, Ed Bozarth Chevrolet and Buick, Inc.n Jack Pryzgoda, Hoskin Farina and Kampf, PCn Jane Pizem, Asset Engineering Limitedn Josh Carpenter, Rocky Mountain Sanitationn Kianna Colaizzi, Bank of Coloradon Luke Clayton, Barrett Business Services Inc.n Megan Greene, Grand Junction Federal Credit Unionn Meghan King, FCI Constructors Inc.n Monique Lange, Sooper Credit Unionn Scott Ferguson, Rocky Mountain Health Plansn Scott Rust, city of Grand Junctionn Sean Steimel, Sean Steimel State Farm Agencyn Sheri Cogley, Rocky Mountain Health Plansn Victoria Hildebrand, Mesa County Partnersn Zebulon Miracle, United Way of Mesa County Inc. 