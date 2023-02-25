For more than a decade, Liz Sinclair has overseen Charlie Dwellington’s transformation from Grand Junction’s newest watering hole to a gathering place and public advocate for the Western Slope’s LGBTQ community.

Sinclair recently sold the business and will step aside, but its status as a LGBTQ community hub will remain, as Sinclair sold the bar to a group led by Jesse Daniels, the co-founder of Colorado West Pride (CWP).