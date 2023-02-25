For more than a decade, Liz Sinclair has overseen Charlie Dwellington’s transformation from Grand Junction’s newest watering hole to a gathering place and public advocate for the Western Slope’s LGBTQ community.
Sinclair recently sold the business and will step aside, but its status as a LGBTQ community hub will remain, as Sinclair sold the bar to a group led by Jesse Daniels, the co-founder of Colorado West Pride (CWP).
Charlie Dwellington’s will close March 1 and reopen March 17 as Good Judy’s Bar and Club.
“Quiet honestly, and I’ve said this across the board anytime anyone asks: after 10 years, I think it’s extremely important that the old, white, straight boomer lady is not the one in charge of the gay bar in the valley,” Sinclair said. “It’s important that the community rally together and either have their own bar and support it or go into different ventures, whether it be a coffee house or a restaurant or a clothing boutique. There’s ample opportunity here for them to find and have representation. It doesn’t all have to funnel through me.”
Sinclair’s landlord was Dave Weaver of the family that once owned and operated Weaver’s Tavern in the same location at 103 N. First St. When Weaver sold the building, Sinclair hoped to sell the business to someone who would maintain its status as an LGBTQ-friendly environment, but it wasn’t guaranteed.
Fortunately for Sinclair, Daniels understood the bar’s value to the region’s LGBTQ community, so he and his group of investors made sure to submit the strongest offer for the property.
“As one of my biggest supporters and a very dear friend to me over the last 10 years, (Weaver) was supportive of the idea,” Sinclair said. “We gave the community the opportunity to make offers and, in fact, Jesse came forward with an offer on behalf of himself and some investors that proved to be the most workable offer for us. Our hope came true.”
Once the bar becomes Good Judy’s, many of the traditions established during the Charlie Dwellington’s era will carry over, such as First Fridays (a monthly LGBTQ social networking event), drag queen karaoke, and hosting and sponsoring Slamming Bricks, an annual intersectional slam poetry competition that’s the largest such competition for the LGBTQ community in the Four Corners region of the United States. By last year, Slamming Bricks had grown so much that it had to be relocated to the Avalon Theater.
Of course, under Daniels’ direction, the bar will also remain active in CWP affairs, including Pride Week festivities.
Additionally, the bar’s popular Tuesday Night Jam, which routinely packs the patio in the summer as local musicians come to jam with one another, will remain at the bar. During the remodel, the Jam will move the Two Rivers Tavern on Colorado Avenue before returning in April.
Troy Douglas, who organizes the Tuesday Night Jam, said the Charlie Dwellington’s has been a great location for the past nine years and he’s happy that it will remain.
“It’s such a great place for musicians to gather and play,” he said.
Sinclair said Daniels hopes to transition all of Charlie Dwellington’s festivities and traditions to Good Judy’s.
When Sinclair moved to the Grand Valley from southern California, she was under the impression that Grand Junction already had a designated gay bar; in fact, she was under the impression every town did. When she learned this wasn’t the case, she decided to show some initiative and start one.
Ultimately, she succeeded with flying colors.
“My goal was to kind of to try to help the community and prove to the community that we can, in fact, have a legit gay bar that people of all walks of life would support,” Sinclair said.
“The queer community rallied around us because they recognized who we were and who we supported and it kind of became synchronistic, and we did the same thing in turn. It became rather synchronistic at the end by virtue of the fact that we provided the only bar on this side of the state, in this valley, that supported and represented a safe place for the queer community. They in turn came out and sought us out and supported us. We were codependent in that way in keeping each other supported and successful.”
Sinclair said the inspiration for the name Charlie Dwellington’s actually came from a show that is notoriously “about nothing.”
“That was part of an original marketing plan we had. He was loosely based on the idea of the J. Peterman boss on Seinfeld; kind of that everyman who traveled the world and did everything and knew everything and saw everything,” she said.
“We thought it would be a fun concept. Obviously, as the bar evolved, some of that got dropped by the wayside and Charlie became more of an out-there guy who was whoever people needed him to be, but that worked effectively for us, too, and the transition is good because there’s an element of that in what they’re doing with Good Judy’s.”
Sinclair, now in her mid-60s, cited exhaustion from operating a business in the COVID-19 era as one of the reasons she chose now as the time to retire.
She also said it’s sometimes necessary for bars and restaurants in smaller communities to rebrand every 10 to 12 years and that the bar will benefit from “fresher ideas and a fresh set of eyes.”
Sinclair believes that, under her watch, Charlie Dwellington’s built a strong enough sense of community for the transition to be seamless, so she feels comfortable trusting its future in Daniels’ hands.
She also feels comfort in how much the Grand Valley community at large accepted Charlie Dwellington’s for what it was.
“I am extremely grateful to the city of Grand Junction because what often is perceived as a bad rap has, in this case, proven to be something that has not been to the level of the criticism this town sometimes gets; it hasn’t proven to be true in this case,” Sinclair said.
“We have been met with a ton of love and support from this community, and we wouldn’t have been here for 10 years if that hadn’t proven to be the case. A lot of people in this community were helpful in making Charlie’s happen, not just the queer community. We had a lot of support and allies from the outlying community and we appreciate that.”