A group of Grand Junction community members are leading the charge to establish Grand Valley Horse Rescue, a horse rescue and therapy center.
But they’re not city planners or longtime activists. They don’t even have college degrees or a high school diploma. They’re children ranging in age from 6 to 11 years old who, with help from their parents and workers with Memaw’s Stables, are dedicated to saving horses.
“The hope is that there will be a green space where the kids can care for and spend time with the horses,” said Shelle deVergie, owner of Memaw’s Stables. “It’s shocking what they’ve done. These kids went up to their parents, looked them in the eyes and said, ‘This is what we are going to do, will you support us?’ ”
The kids take regular care of the horses that they rescue, that their parents own or the resident horses at the stable. They ride the horses in events, do chores around the stables, and spend loads of time with them.
Two events helped inspire the children’s desire to found the rescue, deVergie said.
The first was when the stable had to put down a horse. One of its other resident horses — Maxi — took the loss hard and was acting erratic and aggressive all day. The child who takes care of Maxi tried to calm him down to no avail. When that child’s mother arrived, Maxi “snuggled” his head into her, deVergie recalled.
“He did that for about an hour and we all grieved,” de Vergie said. “It speaks volumes about the power of animal therapy. Not just for people, but for animals, too.”
The other event was when a member of their community was experiencing a difficult situation at home. Through spending time with the horses, they worked up the courage to seek help.
After those two events, as well as hearing stories of horse abuse, the kids knew what had to be done.
On Saturday, they hosted riding events at the Sheriff’s Posse gymkhana on the corner of 25 and F½ roads and Halloween events for kids. They were fundraising $400 to pay a fee from the Internal Revenue Service after submitting necessary paperwork to close in on land where they want to build the horse rescue.
“It’s our hidden gem, and it’s perfect and we want it,” said an 11 year-old who goes by Warrior Princess (deVergie has been giving the children code names to avoid revealing their identities on social media because of their age). “It’s very hilly, has a lot of green fields, and we also want to make a cross-country track there.”
The group is confident that they would raise the necessary funds on Saturday. Anyone looking to support their efforts can reach out to them via the Grand Valley Horse Rescue website and donate to their GoFundMe, or contact Memaw’s Stables.