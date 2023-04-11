Every quarter, Western Slope real estate company The Christi Reece Group donates 2% of its earnings to local non-profit organizations through its Circle Fund program.
The Christi Reece Group on Monday announced its first round of Circle Fund donations for this year: Mesa County Search and Rescue received $8,000, Riverside Educational Center received $3,500, and Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies received $3,500.
“We are so excited to continue our support of local nonprofits, two of which were first-time recipients this quarter,” said the company’s team leader, Christi Reece, in a Christi Reece Group statement. “Mesa County Search and Rescue and Food Bank of the Rockies received their first ever Circle Fund checks, thanks to our community nominations and then our clients voting for them. We’re so grateful to everyone who participates in the process. It’s really great to support such diverse organizations on the Western Slope!”
Non-profit nominations for Circle Fund awards are provided by the community via the Christi Reece Group’s Facebook and Instagram pages, where their real estate clients vote from those nominations to choose the quarterly recipients of those funds. Since its inception in 2019, the Circle Fund has donated $283,500 to area non-profits.