The Clarion Inn at 755 Horizon Drive is undergoing a major makeover.
The hotel is tearing down 100 rooms in order to expand its courtyard, add modern fencing and add a dog area. The project began in October 2019 and, at the earliest, will be done by the new year.
“The original hotel opened in 1966,” said Darshann Ruckman, general manager of Clarion Inn. “So we’re tearing down those initial rooms.”
Since construction, the hotel has expanded to 293 rooms. Those original 100 continued to age on the outside and the inside.
Ruckman even likened the look of them to the hotels from the age of disco.
“It looked like a 1970s motel. People would drive by, see it and say, ‘Oh, it’s just another motel,’” she said.
She also said there were structural issues.
The hospitality industry has took a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. An August report by the American Hotel and Lodging Association found that 65% of hotels are operating below 50% occupancy, a threshold that needs to be met for many to break even, the report says.
“2019 was a great year for most of the hospitality industry and then in February, it just dropped to zero,” Ruckman said.
Thankfully, the pandemic hasn’t slowed construction, though. The company is excited to show off the modern aesthetic of the building and internal courtyard.
“We’re excited about this project. When it finishes, we’re going to invite the city to take a look at it,” she said.