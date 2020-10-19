Colorado Mesa University and Western Colorado Community College are offering help to adults affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both schools are ramping up efforts to find candidates for the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative, known as COSI. The schools are focusing their efforts on adults who may have been displaced by the pandemic.
“This covers any fee like books, or everyday expenses like day care for their child or gas to get to campus,” said Stephanie Parsons, COSI grant and academic coach at CMU. “This is designed to help the adults who lost their job because of COVID-19.”
Requirements for applicants are that they were not students before the fall 2020 semester and that what they are attending school for can be completed by spring 2022, whether it be a technical certificate or an associate degree or they’re resuming their pursuit of a bachelor’s degree. They also need to enroll or be enrolled in at least three credit hours.
The scholarship also isn’t restricted only to those who personally lost their job. People who have had work hours decreased or if their spouse or partner lost a job are also eligible. Parsons also said that the school will reach out to first generation students.
The school has already been in touch with companies that have gone out of business. Parsons also said that CMU is in touch with former employees of the Russell Stover plant in Montrose, which announced in February that it would close in 2021. CMU offered free tuition to those who lost their jobs at the plant. On Friday, CMU received an additional $120,000 for funding of the program, said Liz Meyer, CEO of the CMU Foundation.
Both CMU and the community college offer a slew of certification programs, while the latter offers associate degrees. In some cases, students can register for a single semester certification course for spring 2022 and still benefit from the scholarship.
“If something happens and your course takes longer than anticipated, we won’t take this scholarship away from you,” Parsons said. “You can also stack this with other scholarships.”
Students can find the application with other scholarships through the MavZone. Turnaround is pretty fast, as Parsons said 23 students have already received the scholarship.
“This is designed to help people who need it and fast,” Parsons said.