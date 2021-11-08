Colorado Mesa University’s soccer and lacrosse field finally has a new name.
The playing area was renamed Community Hospital Unity Field after Community Hospital donated $1 million to the university. The name was unveiled with a plaque and small ceremony Sunday before CMU’s men’s and women’s soccer games.
The money is going towards CMU’s efforts to construct a new building for the school’s physician assistant (PA) program, which has been inthe spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This building is significant because not only does it allow walls for continued training, it allows students to have transformational education, which allows for more health care for our community,” said Dr. Amy Bronson, director of the PA program.
Community Hospital is the latest in a long line of donors to the new building, which should be open by the spring semester.
It has been identified as the top capital project for the university for years, CMU Foundation CEO Robin Brown said. But the school couldn’t secure state funding, so previous president Tim Foster worked to raise funds from entities such as Community Hospital.
The partnership is a confluence of multiple needs for CMU.
On one hand, it provides the new space for the PA program and on the other, it solves a 16-month-long naming dilemma CMU faced.
The field was once called Walker Field after Walter Walker.
Walker is credited with modernizing the city about a century ago. He was also once the publisher of The Daily Sentinel. However, Walker was also a known-affiliate of the Ku Klux Klan before cutting ties with the group.
That relationship came under fire in June 2020 in the wake of the protests over the murder of George Floyd and the nation’s reckoning with racial violence.
After the name was removed, it was simply Maverick Field until Sunday.
That history and the need for a strong healthcare industry meant that making the largest donation Community Hospital has given was a simple choice, CEO Chris Thomas said.
In return for the gift, CMU and Community Hospital settled on naming rights to the field. A banner adorning the name and Community Hospital logo is now stretched across the east fence of the field, and on a sign above the stadium.
“We came at it as an investment into the community. We need health-care providers. We need physician’s assistants and we need nurses. We have the resources to do this and if this program can produce great physician assistants, then we’ll benefit,” Thomas said. “We like the Unity Field piece as a way to get past the controversy and bring everyone together.”