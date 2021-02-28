The Grand Valley’s newest dojo doesn’t teach the ways of traditional martial arts. It instills critical thinking skills through computer coding.
The Code Ninjas Grand Junction location opened Saturday at the Maverick Innovation Center, at 730 Mesa Ave. There, students learn the fundamentals and intricacies of coding through games and a martial arts motif.
“You don’t have to know about coding to get started. This is all about learning and having fun,” said Craig Little, who co-owns the franchise with his wife Joanna. “And kids do more than coding. This also teaches them to think logically.”
Code Ninjas has locations throughout the U.S., Canada and Britain. Little’s franchise is the first in Western Colorado and the 13th in the state.
Through the program, Little says, children learn to code in computer languages, how to fix errors and how to create. Instead of belts, the students have colored wristbands that track their progress.
White offers the most basic lessons for students.
“They’ll see zombies chasing them and they have to change the code. One letter or number change can either affect their speed or size,” said Jeff Burke, director of Code Ninjas Grand Junction. “It’s the concept of how one little change can affect everything.”
When students reach the final two colors — red and black — they can learn to design and then sell their own mobile app or make a video game.
Guiding the students through their lessons are three Colorado Mesa University students, or senseis. Ben Bergstrom, Austin Gillies and Ryan Fleming joined because Code Ninjas falls in line with their interests and studies, and they love to help kids.
“I did programs like this as a kid,” Bergstrom said. “It helped me do what I love and helped me socially.”
Gillies and Fleming said that even if kids aren’t in love with coding, Code Ninjas is an opportunity for them to immerse themselves in technology that’s going to be more integrated in their future.
Aleigha Nacheva signed up her son Xander, 7, for Code Ninjas on Saturday. She came across the program through a post on Facebook.
Xander has been watching videos on coding for a while, she said, so Code Ninjas seemed like the perfect outlet.
“They let him sit down with a sensei and try it out. It took him about 15-20 minutes to focus but once he did, he loved it,” Nacheva said. “It was wonderful to see him enjoy it. Everyone there was friendly and personable. It didn’t feel superficial at all.”
Code Ninjas has 15 students and the program is accepting more students. It’s open Monday-Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is also five-star certified by the Mesa County Variance Protection Program.
Parents can book hour-long sessions at codeninjas.com/co-grand-junction. You can also call them at 970-822-7118.