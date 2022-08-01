With West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin pledging his support for the bill this week, Senate Democrats are preparing to pass the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
The bill aims to lower energy costs, increase clean energy production and reduce the country’s carbon emissions by approximately 40% by 2030.
Should the Senate delay its upcoming recess in order to vote on and pass the bill, it could be signed into law by President Joe Biden by the end of August.
Provisions in the bill as it is written now include more than $100 billion in tax credits for clean energy generation and storage, as well as other clean technologies like electric vehicles, clean hydrogen and carbon capture; broad reforms to the federal oil and gas leasing system; more than $10 billion for home efficiency and electrification upgrades; a methane fee of $1,500 per ton of leaked methane from oil and gas operations; tens of billions of dollars in clean infrastructure and capacities, including solar, wind, and battery manufacturing, long-distance electrical transmission lines and Department of Energy Laboratory infrastructure; and tens of billions for environmental justice initiatives, including reducing air pollution in urban communities and supporting rural communities.
Colorado Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, both Democrats, issued statements Friday touting the bill and celebrating Senate Democrats’ agreement to support the bill.
“We have a deal! The Senate will vote to tackle climate change and cut costs for families. This bill will slash carbon emissions and help speed the transition to a clean energy economy. It will lower costs for prescription drugs and extend health care savings for Coloradans. That’s huge for our communities, our economy, and our planet,” Hickenlooper said.
“I’m proud my colleagues refused to give up the fight, even when the odds were long. We worked around the clock to prove that clean energy investments will fight inflation, and we’re tackling the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs and healthcare. Congress should stay in session as long as it takes to get this bill to President Biden’s desk.”
Bennet added, “Washington has spent decades cutting taxes for the wealthiest Americans and exploding our deficit instead of making responsible choices for our future. The Inflation Reduction Act represents a historic break from those failed policies.
“It will lower the costs of energy, health care and prescription drugs for Coloradans. It makes the largest investment ever to fight climate change and reduce our dependence on foreign, oil-rich dictators.
“It adopts my proposal to ensure the biggest corporations finally pay their fair share, and unlike Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy, this bill is not only paid for — it reduces the federal deficit by over $300 billion. We have to get this done for Colorado and the country.”
Colorado’s representatives in Congress aren’t universally supportive of the bill, however.
Last week, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Silt tweeted, “Only Democrats would have the audacity to introduce a bill with $800 billion in new spending on Green New Deal crap and then call it the ‘Inflation Reduction Act.’ ”
GRAND VALLEY RESPONSES
Atlasta Solar Center co-owner Christopher Campbell said that, should the Inflation Reduction Act become law, its provisions would help the solar industry on the Western Slope continue its growth and increase in accessibility, which would, in turn, help reduce carbon emissions in the Grand Valley.
Tax credits for those who switch to or maintain their commitment to solar power could prove especially alluring.
“A lot of our customers appreciate the tax advantages that solar currently has, so extending and possibly enhancing these tax incentives is going to be good for customers and good for the industry as a whole,” Campbell said.
“The oil and gas industry has enjoyed subsidies for decades. The Solar Tax Credit was going to reduce to 22% next year before it’s eliminated, so that’s going to continue the subsidies for customers.
“The other thing, which we’ve been chatting internally about, is that it could potentially mean additional tax incentives for customers who have already gone solar, so one possibility is re-upping it back up to the 30% retroactively and moving forward ensuring that customers next year and in the following years get to enjoy the tax benefits as they are today.”
Aaron Hoffman is the organizer for the Western Slope Electric Vehicle Club.
He provided a statement to The Daily Sentinel about how the Inflation Reduction Act’s provisions could encourage more people to switch to electric vehicles, saying he’s encouraged by the bill.
“If you’ve tried to buy an EV lately, the wait list will tell you that they are already immensely popular in western Colorado, but the tax credits offered in this bill will make EVs — both new and used — accessible to more families,” Hoffman said.
“The cost of operating and maintaining an EV is super low and stable compared to a gas car, so it’s great that the Inflation Reduction Act will make them more affordable for more people.
“Furthermore, increasing the amount of American renewable electricity into our energy mix will further decrease and stabilize the cost of electricity compared to the volatility we’ve seen in the cost of gas and diesel.”
“As one of the fastest warming areas in the United States, Western Colorado will also enjoy lower overall greenhouse gas emissions and cleaner air in our region as a result of this bill,” Hoffman continues. “It will save us money and clean our air.”