Winners of two awards from the Colorado Association of Viticulture and Enology’s (CAVE) 2021 VinCO Conference represent the growth of the state’s wine industry.
On one hand, you have Bennett Price, a forefather who has seen the industry grow from one winery in 1977 to more than 150 throughout the state in 2021.
On the other, you have John Barbier of Maison La Belle, who represents the current state of the budding industry.
“I appreciate them giving me the recognition,” Price said. “The market’s recognition has changed a lot. There were some fine restaurants in Denver back in the day. We’d show them our wine and they would just say, ‘No, you don’t grow grapes in Colorado.’ ”
Every year, CAVE members will submit nominations for the awards. Then, the board of directors will vote on which nominee best fits the description of each award.
Price was named 2020 Grower of the Year, and Barbier’s Maison La Belle, at 3575 G Road, was named the 2020 Winery of the Year.
Monty Haltiner was named the 2020 Friend of the Colorado Wine Industry for his support of winemakers and growers, as well.
Price has been growing in Palisade for about 40 years and helped start CAVE. But his time with wine began earlier than that.
“Our industry really started with (former state representative and senator) Tillie Bishop,” said Price, owner of De Beque Canyon Winery at 351 West Eighth St. in Palisade.
Bishop, who died in 2020, represented Grand Junction in the Statehouse from 1971-1974 and the Senate from 1975-1998. Price and his colleagues secured a federal grant to start growing in 1974.
Then, Bishop helped pass the Colorado Limited Winery Act in 1977, which created a permit for small farm wineries.
Price and others planted grape crops in various places in western Colorado, including Austin, Yellow Jacket and, of course, Palisade.
The crew used similar grapes so they could accurately compare growth habits.
“It showed that Palisade is the premiere area to grow grapes,” Price said.
Price helped found Colorado Mountain Vineyards in 1978, now Colorado Cellars at 3553 E Road in Palisade. It was the first business to sell wine made from Colorado grapes, according to the Colorado Cellars website.
“Wine here wouldn’t be what it is without him,” said Cassidee Shull, executive director of CAVE.
On the opposite end of the timeline, you have Barbier.
He’s a native of Chinon, a commune in France renowned for its wine. Barbier’s family made wine for the local industry, and everyone would bond with one another over the drink.
“It’s a different way of life there,” he said.
Barbier has been in the industry stateside for three decades. He’s had to fight tooth and nail to get to where he is. He began his journey after declaring bankruptcy, going through a divorce and having just $25 to his name.
“I would have to work so hard just to get enough money for a machine,” he said. “At that time, I would be so excited to just make $500.”
The hard work paid off when he founded Maison la Belle in 2001. He also owns the French restaurant, Le Rouge Restaurant at 317 Main St. in Grand Junction.
Barbier hangs his hat on his selection of hybrid wines, which are made from grapes that are a cross of two or more species. But good wine would be nothing without a good location. Luckily, Maison La Belle is a hideaway nestled near Mount Garfield.
“People love the ambiance. They can’t find it anywhere else,” he said. “We push people to go check out the other wineries, and they do, but they also always come back to us.”
Other than awards, VinCO gave Barbier and his peers a needed breather. Since October 2019, local growers have been hit by two grape freezes, a peach freeze, and cancellation of the Colorado Mountain Winefest and other tourism events. COVID-19 restrictions also limited income for the wineries.
The most recent grape freeze, which hit in late-October 2020, resulted in such catastrophic losses that Gov. Jared Polis requested access to emergency relief funds from the federal government.
There was also added anxiety from the wildfires this summer that raised the possibility of smoke tainting the grapes. Though, Colorado grapes weren’t impacted as much as California’s.
For Barbier, Le Rouge had success in 2020, which softened the blows dealt to Maison La Belle. He and the rest of the community are ready to leave last year behind.
Shull pointed to the collaboration within the wine industry as a sign of optimism heading into the new year.
“I also think everyone has a new outlook on events and fundraisers,” she said. “CAVE is excited for Winefest in September. We’ll be putting out tickets in a few months.”
Meanwhile, Barbier and Price are humbled by the recognition from their peers.
It makes a difficult stretch just a little bit easier.
“I just want to say thank you to the customers and clients who have supported us over all of the years,” Barbier said.
“I appreciate the recognition, and I’m here to help everybody,” Price said.