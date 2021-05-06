Colorado’s economic recovery a year after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is a mixed bag.
That’s according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and University of Colorado-Boulder Leeds School of Business quarterly economic report, which tracks economic trends through the first three months of 2021. Year-over-year numbers are down compared to first quarter 2020 but appear to grow quarter by quarter.
“There are reasons to be optimistic about Colorado’s economy but recovery to this point is still mixed,” said Jena Griswold, Colorado secretary of state. “New entity filings hit a new record, showing that Colorado entrepreneurs, even in the midst of a recession, are still at it. However, Colorado still lags in unemployment and wage growth.”
The state’s GDP slowly rebounded throughout last year. The GDP was down by 6.3% in the second quarter before ending the fourth quarter down 0.9%, year over year. However, Colorado unemployment rebound and unemployment rate rank 30th and 34th in the U.S., respectively. The average hourly wage growth only grew by 0.9%, which was 46th.
County-specific numbers were not included the eight- page report.
There are signs, however, that the economic forecast could be sunny for the summer.
The new entity filings Griswold was referring to indicates the number of new businesses (such as LLCs, corporations, etc.) registered with the secretary of state’s office.
According to the report, there were 44,740 new entity filings, a 32.2% increase from first quarter 2020 and over 8,000 more filings than the previous quarter.
The number of entity renewals and entities in good standing also increased, which is a good sign, said Nathan Perry, an associate professor of economics at Colorado Mesa University.
“We know that there were a lot of small businesses that closed last year and now they’re starting to come back,” Perry said.
The first quarter tends to be the strongest part of the year for new entity filings but this year’s mark is by far the highest since at least 2009, according to the report.
Leisure and hospitality, one of the industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to recover as well, but slowly.
The good news is that summer is around the corner. For Mesa County the docket is full of tourist magnets such as the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, Country Jam and the Palisade Peach Festival.
“I’d probably bet money that these numbers are going to drastically improve in the coming months,” Perry said. “We’re starting to see the rest of the state get vaccinated and go out more.”
Meanwhile, Mesa County has seen an increase in COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths lately while vaccination rates slow.
While those are a cause for concern, it may not impact the economy.
“Part of this has to do with consumer behavior and business behavior, as in how people react to rising COVID-19 cases. The other part has to do with government restrictions. That’s where you would see an immediate impact that you could measure,” said Brian Lewandowski, executive director of the Business Research Division at Leeds. “But if there’s not the will to go under restrictions again, I think that’s where behavior comes in. Do businesses have workers stay at home? Are consumers willing to go out and partake in activities? Are you still getting that tourism that you’re ramping up for? Are people side-stepping Grand Junction because of an uptick in cases?”