Commercial transactions in Mesa County were down in the third quarter of this year compared to the third quarter of 2021, but a strong start to this year has prevented 2022 from seeing much of a drop-off.

From the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022, commercial transactions decreased by 47% and volume decreased by 46%, according to Bray Real Estate lead realtor Kevin Bray. However, he said that, when taking year-to-date numbers into account, transactions are down 13% and volume is down only 4%.