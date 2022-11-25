Although commercial real estate transactions were down in Mesa County in the third quarter, there were some sales that moved the needle. The Tractor Supply property, 2449 Highway 6 and 50 near Mesa Mall, top, recently sold for $5.875 million. The Dos Rios Townhome Suites, which are under construction 600 Lawrence Ave., center, sold for $3.9 million. Comfort Care, an assisted living facility at 442½ and 445 Sandria Dr., bottom, sold for $2.65 million.
The Dos Rios Townhome Suites, which are under construction, at 600 Lawrence Ave. recently sold for $3.9 million.
Dos Rios townhomes
Tractor Supply property at 2449 Highway 6 and 50 near Mesa Mall recently for $5.875 million.
Although commercial real estate transactions were down in Mesa County in the third quarter, there were some sales that moved the needle. The Tractor Supply property, 2449 Highway 6 and 50 near Mesa Mall, top, recently sold for $5.875 million. The Dos Rios Townhome Suites, which are under construction 600 Lawrence Ave., center, sold for $3.9 million. Comfort Care, an assisted living facility at 442½ and 445 Sandria Dr., bottom, sold for $2.65 million.
comfort care
Comfort Care, an assisted living facility, at 442½ and 445 Sandria Dr. sold for $2.65 millionin the third quarter of 2022.
Commercial transactions in Mesa County were down in the third quarter of this year compared to the third quarter of 2021, but a strong start to this year has prevented 2022 from seeing much of a drop-off.
From the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022, commercial transactions decreased by 47% and volume decreased by 46%, according to Bray Real Estate lead realtor Kevin Bray. However, he said that, when taking year-to-date numbers into account, transactions are down 13% and volume is down only 4%.
“This indicates that we started the year off quite strong, and even a less-than-ideal quarter didn’t have that big of an impact,” Bray said.
Commercial activity was still bustling in the third quarter overall, with the most substantial sale coming in the form of an investor purchasing the Tractor Supply property, 2449 Highway 6 and 50, for $5.875 million. Additionally, Dos Rios Townhome Suites, 600 Lawrence Ave., sold for $3.9 million; Comfort Care, 442½ and 445 Sandria Dr., sold for $2.65 million; Main Street Station sold for $1.725 million, and the Arby’s in Clifton sold for $1.875 million.
Another notable sale was the Feisty Pint restaurant and bar in the Hotel St. Regis in downtown Grand Junction. The Feisty Pint sold on July 1 for $650,000.
Bray said that commercial sales and commercial permits slowing locally is likely a combination of inflation and federal interest rate increases intended to mitigate inflation’s impact.
However, he also said commercial activity has been boosted by city sales taxes, which he said continue to increase at a “healthy” 11% increase with year-to-date collections up nearly $6 million. Bray said this is noteworthy because 2021’s city sales taxes were up 20% from 2020 for the same time period.
“I feel just as busy as this time last year,” said Bray Real Estate commercial realtor Katie Davis. “When it comes to the commercial realm, unless you’re a smaller, local buyer, the interest rates have very little weight on purchasing property, especially when it comes to investors, and if they’re cash buyers, it has zero factor in it. With any type of business, they’re going to factor in interest rate payments with their markup to make enough revenue to cover that. In the middle-to-upper end of commercial real estate, those have very little weighted factors in them when it comes to investors.”
Davis said that the county is seeing more leases taking place recently over property purchases, with most property purchases coming from investors from places like Denver, Florida, Texas and California who are “taking advantage of where the market is right now” and usually pay in cash.
“They’re being aggressive with their offers because they feel like this is a good place to invest in and that their return of money is going to come back to them in a year or two,” Davis said.
“I’ve seen it all over the place. I’ve seen it in the lodging industry, the retail industry, even in owner-users, whether that’s warehouse space, retail space.... As far as people locally, I’ve seen people move toward being more comfortable with leases with the option to buy at a later time.”
Residential trends
Bray said that the Mesa County residential market is seeing what appear to be sharp declines in transactions and volume and steep increases in active listings and inventory. However, he also said that these increases and decreases don’t tell the full story.
“Compared to where we were prior to the COVID market, we are right in line,” Bray said.
“We are still under the six-month inventory mark, which is what most housing economists call the switch between a buyer’s market and a seller’s market. Monthly volume is above 2017, 2018 and 2019, and not that much lower than 2020 and 2021. Active listings still sit under the numbers from 2017, 2018 and 2019, and while sales are the lowest we’ve seen monthly since 2017, they are not too much lower than 2018 numbers.”
Through the end of October, 2,887 residential properties have been sold in Mesa County, down from 3,467 through 10 months of 2021. However, the volume of property sales only decreased by 2% year-over-year from $1.26 billion in 2021 to $1.23 billion this year.