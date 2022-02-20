Community Hospital recently added a new high-tech surgical apparatus for its surgical team.
The da Vinci Xi Surgical System is designed with the goal of further advancing the technology used in minimally invasive surgery, a news release said.
The da Vinci Xi System can be used for a variety of minimally invasive surgical procedures and has been optimized for multi-quadrant surgeries in the areas of gynecology, urology, oncology and general surgery, the release said.
The new system allows more efficient access throughout the abdomen, with surgeons utilizing wristed instruments, 3D-HD visualization, intuitive motion, and an ergonomic design.
The surgeon is 100% in control of the robotic-assisted da Vinci System, which translates his/her hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body, the release explained. All da Vinci Surgical Systems are designed like this.
The Xi System’s immersive 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons a highly magnified view, virtually extending their eyes and hands into the patient.
Other features of the unit include an overhead instrument arm architecture designed to facilitate anatomical access from virtually any position; an endoscope digital architecture that creates a simpler, more compact design with improved vision definition and clarity; the ability to attach the endoscope to any arm, providing flexibility for visualizing the surgical site; smaller, thinner arms with newly designed joints that offer a greater range of motion than ever before.
“The da Vinci Xi System is an expandable technology platform that is designed to accommodate and seamlessly integrate a range of current technologies, as well as future innovations, in areas such as imaging, advanced instruments and anatomical access,” said Joe Gerardi,chief operating officer/chief nursing officer at Community Hospital. “We are thrilled to offer robotic surgery at Community Hospital and look forward to continuing to bring the Grand Valley and surrounding areas advanced minimally invasive surgical treatment options.”