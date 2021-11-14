The Birth Place at Community Hospital recently joined the Colorado Baby-Friendly Hospital Collaborative, a statewide network of 27 hospitals and birthing centers serving more than 37% of all births annually in Colorado.
Hospital members join a global network of more than 500 hospitals and birthing centers in the United States and more than 22,000 facilities worldwide.
“We are extremely proud to be a new member of the Colorado Baby-Friendly Hospital Collaborative,” said Marsha Bagby, director of The Birth Place at Community Hospital. “Our staff has worked very closely with this organization, and it underscores our commitment toward evidence-based maternity and breast-feeding care for mothers and babies in our community,” Bagby said.
The main goal of the collaborative is to increase breastfeeding initiation, duration and exclusivity rates in Colorado by increasing supportive practices.
Additionally, the program seeks to increase maternity facilities’ policies and practices to improve the health outcomes of mothers and babies during and after childbirth.
The Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative is a global program started in 1991 by the World Health Organization and United Nations Children’s Fund to assist and recognize hospitals that offer an optimal level of care for mother and baby.
Baby-Friendly USA Inc. implements the initiative in the U.S. At the state level, the collaborative is overseen by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
More than 25% of all births in the U.S. occur at a designated facility.
The Birth Place at Community Hospital is an eight-bed labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum facility. Community Hospital’s facility promotes breast-feeding and bonding as important steps to motherhood.