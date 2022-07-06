Community Hospital announced Tuesday that it has opened a new pediatric therapy clinic, Grand Valley Pediatric Therapy, at 715 Horizon Dr. Suite 200.
Services offered at Grand Valley Pediatric Therapy include physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy.
Therapists create individualized treatment plans for children with special needs and the plans are carried out with a focus on creativity. Each therapist establishes goals and treatment plans based on the specific needs of each child and his or her family.
“Our pediatric therapists truly love helping children and young adults, offering treatment for a wide variety of diagnoses and special needs,” said Community Hospital Director of Therapy Works Kyle Gardner in the hospital’s statement announcing the clinic. “Together, we are committed to providing comprehensive, multi-disciplinary care in an environment where children can achieve their goals and reach their full potential.”
There are three types of therapy treatments available for children at Grand Valley Pediatric Clinic.
Occupational therapists help children achieve goals related to motor skills, sensory processing, activities of daily life, functioning and feeding. This kind of treatment can help children, including those with special needs, use objects such as utensils, pencils and pens, hairbrushes and scissors, and can also help them with their ability to pay attention, transition between activities and follow directions.
Pediatric physical therapists help children develop and enhance their mobility so they can safely participate in activities at home, at school, on the playground and in the community.
This kind of therapy can help children with their walking, running and crawling abilities. Physical therapists also help children with disabilities navigate mobility aids like wheelchairs, crutches, walkers and other forms of support.
Speech language pathologists can help children achieve goals related to communication so they can properly receive information from and express themselves to the world around them. Speech language pathologists also help infants and children with feeding, suckling and swallowing difficulties related to oral motor disorders.